When you think about live theater in the Treasure Valley, your mind may start going through a list, first lighting on all the local and community playhouses, then on to some larger venues — Caldwell Fine Arts at the Jewett Auditorium, or the Music Theatre of Idaho in Nampa, and The Morrison Center, of course ... finally, you land on "the grand dame" the iconic crown jewel of summer entertainment: The Idaho Shakespeare Festival.
Every year since its inception in 1977, spring to fall, ISF has dazzled audiences with live performances including Shakespeare plays, musicals, stage productions and more. That is, until this year. The coronavirus has kept the curtain from rising on any ISF stage performance — so far. With Idaho Rebounds currently in Stage 2 — some restaurants, churches, salons and health clubs are open with social distancing and mask requirements — Stage 4 (June 13-26) looms in the distance. That's when, if all goes well and Idaho does not see a surge in COVID-19 cases, larger venues such as ISF will be allowed to open.
So what is the plan? That's a good question, said Charlie Fee, producing artistic director. "We don't know for sure many things," Fee said. "Will the state and the city be in agreement (about the opening up schedule) — and when will we know that? We're in Stage 4 and that's data driven."
In addition to adhering to the state and city guidelines, Fee said there are other considerations at play. For instance, "we have to make sure we have an agreement with the unions. The Actors Equity — virtually our whole company is in that union. And there are no members (of the union) working right now in the United States."
Fee said he met with the executive director of the Western region "and it's a very complex problem for them — to keep them safe but also want to get them working again."
The third factor to consider is the audience. "Our ability to plan and create a safe space for our audience, even the way you take people into the venue," Fee said. ... the moment you pull your car into our lot ... how do you stage that?"
Fee said he is looking at what the occupancy recommendations are for places such as restaurants, which say 50% under the current guidelines, so he is thinking that would also be the occupancy for the amphitheater. And, musing aloud, he added that being an outdoors venue "has more potential ... but is still tricky."
The real question, Fee said: "Who's going to be willing to come? Everything now is split down the middle and so is our audience," he said, referring to the number of those who fear the virus and those who don't.
Fee will be mulling over those questions in the coming weeks. "As a theater company, we're not forced to make a decision before we have to," he said, adding "the earliest we could even do anything in that theater is mid-July," citing the added difficulties of bringing the theater company members to Boise "from all over the country," purchasing masks for theatergoers who may have forgotten to bring one, and even working out the details of food and drink availability at the Shakespeare Café.
It's a conundrum. "It's interesting, I'll tell you that," said Fee. He said he's not at all interested in the idea of streaming performances — even high-end video productions — "I still find it boring. We already have these things called movies and television — it's not our genre."
Fee said while no one in our lifetimes have experienced anything like the coronavirus pandemic, Shakespeare's company did. "This almost happened regularly because of The Plague," said Fee. "You'd be producing and the next day the theater would be shut down and they'd leave London if they could."
Fee recalls the moment President Trump banned gatherings of 50 or more in mid March. "In that one sentence our entire business ended," he said. "It was so shocking." Fee was with a group of actors who were rehearsing for a play. "We just stood there in silence for 10 minutes staring at each other. For that whole acting company their job ended that day."
Fee said he remains hopeful, nonetheless. "We will survive. We, as a company, can sustain it. ... It's not going to be easy."
For this disrupted season, if it is able to start at a later date, the remaining shows on the slate are sold out, due to the anticipated decrease in allowed audience numbers. "Our seasons do sell out but not typically by the end of March," said Fee.
And while they can't exchange tickets anymore for those who had reservations for the earlier two shows that cancelled, Fee said many of those ticket holders are paying it forward and donating them to the festival. "It's just incredibly generous," he said, "people are doing it in droves." But he knows not everyone can do that. "One-hundred percent, we will honor refunds. Absolutely."
Fee said while a number of theater companies are making the decision to shut down for the season, some, like his, are in a wait-and-see holding pattern. One, in Seoul, Korea, recently started a production of "Phantom of the Opera," Fee said, "and it's unbelievable the safety protocols (onstage), it's insane. ... Well, one of the chorus members tests positive. Instantaneously, they shut down the entire production for 14 days. How can you afford to do that? if you shut down a Broadway show for two weeks you can go bankrupt. We have to think about those contingencies here," he said.
So far, no one in his production company has contracted the coronavirus. "Not a single member. We're very, very fortunate," Fee said.
Still, there are a lot of hurdles to go through. "It's just nothing but 'ifs,' we deal with ifs constantly."
He's looked at the possibility of canceling the remainder of the shows for the season and is daunted by that. "It's like a year without summer. What does it mean? It's so awful," he said. "I am hopeful. You have to be hopeful if you're going to work in the arts. We don't know if we can perform this summer. If we can, we will.
"If we can't, we'll see you next summer."