It’s almost time for the annual Boise Weekly Cover Auction — your chance to grab fine pieces of fine art for your very own walls created by local artists.
This year, the event is all virtual and is slated for Oct. 7-21 through Auction Frogs. Last year, the auction raised about $20,000.
Boise Weekly has been gracing its covers with local art — and then auctioning it off — for nearly two decades. It’s a commitment to art and artists that runs deep. Not only do artists get to flash their stuff all around the valley in a very front and center way — they also get some cold hard cash for their efforts.
And that’s not all — after the artists get paid a fair share from the auction proceeds, BW takes the rest and puts that money back into the art community in the form of Boise Weekly Arts Grants. Over the years, that’s been more than $300,000.
Full disclosure: my late husband, Bob Neal, has a piece in this year’s auction. I submitted it for the 2019 holidays (it’s of a Christmas elf). Bob was a recipient of a BW Arts Grant in 2014 (he painted a “flying house” mural on one of Boise Weekly’s walls, still there). In 2016 I was a recipient and with that grant money, held an art show at Surel’s Place in Bob’s honor. Just a couple of examples to let you know how powerful and wonderful those grants can be to local art and artists.
You can peruse the 47 auction art items now but bidding won’t officially open until 7 a.m. on Oct. 7.
I’m stoked that COVID-19 has not shut down the auction, and it’s also nice that with the online venue, artists have a chance to toot their horns and talk about their art, their process — and to list their own websites.
Check out the art now: boiseweekly.afrogs.org.