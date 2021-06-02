The Caldwell Church of Christ has announced it is beginning a community meal program in Caldwell. Everyone is welcome to come to the church for a free, hot meal every Tuesday at 6 p.m. “We hope to feed the hungry and strengthen the bonds of community in Caldwell.”
Mark your calendars ...
The Wilder Annual All Alumni Potluck Picnic will begin at noon Saturday, June 12 at Wilder Park.
Local band Built To Spill will be performing Live on the Lawn at Idaho Botanical Garden July 21, also with The French Tips and Blood Lemon. Tickets for the event, presented by Duck Club, are on sale now for $32 at eventbrite.com or the Idaho Botanical Garden’s website.
Discovery Center of Idaho announces upcoming exhibition
The Discovery Center of Idaho is announcing an upcoming exhibition, following the current presentation of the Titanic (through Aug. 15). Come September, the Discovery Center will host the arrival of the world-class exhibition, “Exquisite Creatures,” described as “an artistic experience that unravels humanity’s intimate relationship with the natural world.” The exhibition will open Sept. 20.
Artist, naturalist and New York Times bestselling author Christopher Marley reveals the obscure beauty in nature through his three-dimensional work with animal, mineral and plant specimens, according to the announcement from the Discovery Center. Tapping the natural world as his medium, his revolutionary work features rare elements of nature in the precise geometric compositions that have become his signature.
All of the organisms used in Marley’s work are either reclaimed (in the case of vertebrates) or sustainably obtained (in the case of insects) using a worldwide network of people and institutions that share his passion for nature, the announcement stated. Admission is FREE for members. For non-members, admission is $18 for adults ages 18+, $17 for seniors ages 65+, $12 for youth ages 2-17, free for children under age 2. Ask the Discovery Center about discounts.
Surel’s Place to host Dance Film Night
Starting June 11 the artistic venue Surel’s Place will host screenings of work choreographed and created at the venue by local artists. Open Arms Dance Project will present “So Much Hope,” Megan Bandel will present “Box Me Inside/Outside the Box,” and Meaghan Novoa and Caitlin Cullen will present “G(host).” One hour appointments are available for small groups (one to six people) and are $25. More information is available through Surel’s Place Facebook page.
Visit Flying M Nampa’s Super Summer Craft Market June 19
Over 20 Treasure Valley makers and artists will come together at Flying M Nampa 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Additional food options will be on site starting at 11, including Kanak Attack and Gelato Shop. More information is at flyingmcoffee.com/supersummer.