Mark your calendars ...
Opera Idaho announces first annual Opera in the Park
On Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park, Opera Idaho is embarking on “a new and ambitious venture:” a free, family-friendly outdoor concert with world-class soloists, the Opera Idaho Opera Chorus and Orchestra. Opera in the Park will not only include music from the canons of opera and musical theatre but will also serve as a sneak preview of sorts for the upcoming Opera Idaho season, Opera Idaho announced in a recent press release. This first annual free event is planned to be a summer tradition in the community for years to come.
KTVB’s Mark Johnson and frequent Opera Idaho performer Leslie Mauldin will be hosting Opera in the Park and featured singers include soprano Cecilia Violetta López, mezzo-soprano Tahanee Aluwihare, tenor Ben Gulley and baritone Ryan Bede.
The public is invited to bring blankets and chairs to watch the concert. Attendees can bring food and drink, but glass bottles are not allowed. There will be no food or drink vendors at the concert.
Musical selections will feature opera favorites from Carmen, including “Toreador Song” and “Habanera,” and The Merry Widow, Opera Idaho’s return-to-the stage production scheduled for The Morrison Center Oct. 8 and 9, the announcement stated. Also included are well-known duets from The Pearlfishers and Lakmé, the quartet from Verdi’s Rigoletto and Verdi’s “Anvil Chorus.” Musical theater selections will include those from West Side Story and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, including the musical‘s theme song and “Home.” The evening will conclude with an audience sing-along, “It’s a Grand Night for Singing.”
This week ...
Two-Wheeled Wanderer to speak at Trailhead luncheon event
Ted Kunz, also known as the Two-Wheeled Wanderer, will be speaking at Trailhead Boise’s first in-person Lunch & Learn 11 a.m. June 23, 500 S. Eighth St. in downtown. Kunz went on a two-year adventure on a bicycle ride, which took him to Africa during the global pandemic. He helped build a school science laboratory in Zambia, and has is currently publishing a book in partnership with the Idaho Press. The Lunch & Learn event is free and open to the public. More information is available at eventbrite.com and trailheadboise.org.
Summer Barnsale June 24-25
The Merq in Eagle is hosting Summer Barnsale starting 9 a.m. Thursday and ending 5 p.m Friday. The event is free, and more information is available on Facebook.
Fourth Friday June 25
Downtown Nampa is hosting “80’s Prom Night” in Lloyd Square starting 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 25. The event is free to attend, and there will be live music, food trucks, beer and wine gardens and more.
World Refugee Day is June 26
World Refugee Day will be recognized through mobile block parties Saturday, June 26. The World Refugee Day Mobile Celebration will be coming to various neighborhoods for small, socially-distanced parties, event organizers stated on the website, and the parties will feature world music DJs, storytellers, dances free food and more.
The schedule to-date is:
11 a.m. — Civic Park Plaza (event for residents/neighbors)
Noon — Sunset Park
1 p.m. — Northwest Pointe (event for residents/neighbors)
2 p.m. — Idaho Capital Asian Market Plaza