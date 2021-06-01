This week ...
41st annual Idaho Watercolor Society exhibition opens May 30
Th 41st annual Idaho Watercolor Society juried membership exhibition begins 7 a.m. Sunday, May 30 at Boise State University, 1700 W. University Drive, in the Student Union Building. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Kuna Flea Market is open June 5
The Kuna Flea Market is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5 and the first Saturday of every month now through October at 1450 N. Massey Ave. More information is available via Kuna Flea Market “K-Town” Facebook page.
Experience Idaho June 5
The community is invited to check out what Idaho has to offer — people, companies, products for adventures, summer concerts, projects and more — at Experience Idaho, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. This free event will also feature a beer garden, live music and more. More information: iblevents.com.
Annual ‘Art & Roses’ is June 6
The community is invited to join local artists at the 30th annual “Art and Roses” event 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at Julia Davis Park by the Rose Garden. The event will feature over 60 of Boise’s favorite local artist who will be showing their original paintings, framed photographs, pottery and sculpture. There is a wide variety of style and mediums with many returning artists and lots of new artists, event organizers promise. A percentage of all art sales is donated to support the Rose Garden. Admission is free and masks and social distancing will be necessary for attendance. For information call 208-440-2975.
Visit the Farmhouse Collective’s Summer Open Market June 4-5
At the Farmhouse has announced The Farmhouse Collective’s Summer Open Market Friday, June 4 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Bachman Family Ranch, 30631 Hot Springs Road in Bruneau, Idaho. The event will feature live music and food and beverages while browsing vintage and handmade goods from local vendors at this pop-up market in the meadow. The full list of hand-picked vendors and live art workshop details will be updated on the At the Farmhouse website: atthefarmhouse.com/pages/events.
Parking is available on one side of the pasture and the market is hosted on the other. Masks are not required but a personal option. Porta toilets, handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available onsite throughout the event. General admission is $7 for one day or $10 for both days. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and at the gate: eventbrite.com/e/farmhouse-collective-summer-open-meadow-market-tickets-151892479495. More information is also available via Facebook.