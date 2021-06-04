The Caldwell Church of Christ has announced it is beginning a community meal program in Caldwell. Everyone is welcome to come to the church for a free, hot meal every Tuesday at 6 p.m. “We hope to feed the hungry and strengthen the bonds of community in Caldwell.”
Mark your calendars ...
Morrison Center, Lost Grove Brewing to launch Neighborhood Concert Series
The Velma V. Morrison Center and Lost Grove Brewing have announced they are partnering to feature the Neighborhood Concert Series, aimed at supporting local performing artists and celebrating Boise neighborhoods, according to the announcement. Concerts are free from 6-8 p.m. every other Wednesday starting June 9. The first concert will be held starting 6 p.m. in Manitou Park.
The Neighborhood Concert Series is powered by Joule Case and is also made possible with help from Energize Our Neighborhoods and Boise Bicycle Project, the announcement stated. The series will host different local musicians and bands through Aug. 25.
Lost Grove Brewing will be selling beer, wine and cider. Parking is limited, and biking and/or walking is highly encouraged. More specific information regarding local artist lineups can be found on the Morrison Center website: morrisoncenter.com.
Surel’s Place to host Dance Film Night
Starting June 11 the artistic venue Surel’s Place will host screenings of work choreographed and created at the venue by local artists. Open Arms Dance Project will present “So Much Hope,” Megan Bandel will present “Box Me Inside/Outside the Box,” and Meaghan Novoa and Caitlin Cullen will present “G(host).” One hour appointments are available for small groups (one to six people) and are $25. More information is available through Surel’s Place Facebook page.
The Wilder Annual All Alumni Potluck Picnic will begin at noon Saturday, June 12 at Wilder Park.
Visit Flying M Nampa’s Super Summer Craft Market June 19
Over 20 Treasure Valley makers and artists will come together at Flying M Nampa 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Additional food options will be on site starting at 11, including Kanak Attack and Gelato Shop. More information is at flyingmcoffee.com/supersummer.
Two-Wheeled Wanderer to speak at Trailhead luncheon event
Ted Kunz, also known as the Two-Wheeled Wanderer, will be speaking at Trailhead Boise’s first in-person Lunch & Learn 11 a.m. June 23, 500 S. Eighth St. in downtown. Kunz went on a two-year adventure on a bicycle ride, which took him to Africa during the global pandemic. He helped build a school science laboratory in Zambia, and has is currently publishing a book in partnership with the Idaho Press. The Lunch & Learn event is free and open to the public. More information is available at eventbrite.com and trailheadboise.org.