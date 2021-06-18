This week:
Art in Foote Park, hosted by Greater Middleton Parks and Recreation, is 3 p.m. Friday and free to attend.
Ride for Man Therapy awareness
One More Day and the Ada County Coroner’s Office have partnered to launch the 2021 Suicide Shake Down Run & Rally — Introducing Man Therapy 10 a.m. Saturday at 2310 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian. There will be live music, games and booths, food trucks and more. Registration starts at 8:45 a.m.
Visit Flying M Nampa’s Super Summer Craft Market
Over 20 Treasure Valley makers and artists will come together at Flying M Nampa 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Additional food options will be on site starting at 11, including Kanak Attack and Gelato Shop. More information is at flyingmcoffee.com/supersummer.
Local refugees selling handmade products
Artisans for Hope is having a sale of items made by refugees every Saturday this summer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of their studio, 15th and Hays streets in Boise. Items for sale include knit scarfs, hats, handmade aprons, purses, jackets, and many other fun items. The refugees who make these items get 75% of the price.
Mark your calendars ...
Two-Wheeled Wanderer to speak at Trailhead luncheon event
Ted Kunz, also known as the Two-Wheeled Wanderer, will be speaking at Trailhead Boise’s first in-person Lunch & Learn 11 a.m. June 23, 500 S. Eighth St. in downtown. Kunz went on a two-year adventure on a bicycle ride, which took him to Africa during the global pandemic. He helped build a school science laboratory in Zambia, and has is currently publishing a book in partnership with the Idaho Press. The Lunch & Learn event is free and open to the public. More information is available at eventbrite.com and trailheadboise.org.
Summer Barnsale June 24-25
The Merq in Eagle is hosting Summer Barnsale starting 9 a.m. Thursday and ending 5 p.m Friday. The event is free, and more information is available on Facebook.
Fourth Friday June 25
Downtown Nampa is hosting “80’s Prom Night” in Lloyd Square starting 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 25. The event is free to attend, and there will be live music, food trucks, beer and wine gardens and more.
World Refugee Day is June 26
World Refugee Day will be recognized through mobile block parties Saturday, June 26. The World Refugee Day Mobile Celebration will be coming to various neighborhoods for small, socially-distanced parties, event organizers stated on the website, and the parties will feature world music DJs, storytellers, dances free food and more.
The schedule to-date is:
11 a.m. — Civic Park Plaza (event for residents/neighbors)
Noon — Sunset Park
1 p.m. — Northwest Pointe (event for residents/neighbors)
2 p.m. — Idaho Capital Asian Market Plaza