This week ...
Local refugees selling handmade products
Artisans for Hope is having a sale of items made by refugees every Saturday this summer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of their studio, 15th and Hays streets in Boise. Items for sale include knit scarfs, hats, handmade aprons, purses, jackets, and many other fun items. The refugees who make these items get 75% of the price.
Upcoming:
Ride for Man Therapy awareness
One More Day and the Ada County Coroner’s Office have partnered to launch the 2021 Suicide Shake Down Run & Rally — Introducing Man Therapy 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at 2310 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian. There will be live music, games and booths, food trucks and more. Registration starts at 8:45 a.m.
Meridian Dairy Days start June 23
Stay posted for more details soon!
Mark your calendars ...
Seven Devils Playwrights to host hybrid conference in June
Seven Devils is opening its 2021 Playwrights Conference as a hybrid event, with both virtual and “live in McCall” workshops. The 2021 Conference will feature free online readings of four plays selected from more than 650 submissions: “The Body’s Midnight” by featured playwright Tira Palmquist (CA), “Crying on Television” by R. Eric Thomas (PA), “Body+Blood” by Shannon TL Kearns (MN) and “Good Enemy” by Yilong Liu (a Chinese playwright now living in New York.) The Conference will also offer a free playwriting workshop led by 2021 featured playwright Tira Palmquist, event organizers stated in a press release. Information and free reservations: sevendevils.org/the-2021-conference.html.
2021 SEVEN DEVILS PLAYWRIGHTS CONFERENCE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Saturday, June 12 — in-person workshops in McCall 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with artists from Campfire Theatre
Wednesday, June 16 — “BODY + BLOOD,” a play by Shannon TL Kearns (on Zoom) 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 17 — “GOOD ENEMY,” a play by Yilong Liu (on Zoom) 6 p.m.
Friday, June 18 — “THE BODY’S MIDNIGHT,” a play by Tira Palmquist (on Zoom) 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 19 — Filling The Frame: a workshop with Tira Palmquist, 11 a.m.
Saturday, June 19 — “CRYING ON TELEVISION,” a play by R. Eric Thomas (on Zoom) 6 p.m.
Two-Wheeled Wanderer to speak at Trailhead luncheon event
Ted Kunz, also known as the Two-Wheeled Wanderer, will be speaking at Trailhead Boise’s first in-person Lunch & Learn 11 a.m. June 23, 500 S. Eighth St. in downtown. Kunz went on a two-year adventure on a bicycle ride, which took him to Africa during the global pandemic. He helped build a school science laboratory in Zambia, and has is currently publishing a book in partnership with the Idaho Press. The Lunch & Learn event is free and open to the public. More information is available at eventbrite.com and trailheadboise.org.
Knitting Factory announces concert schedule
Concerts are back on the Knitting Factory’s calendar starting in August, the venue posted on Facebook.
The schedule to-date is:
Aug. 9 — Tune-Yards
Sept. 8 — Perfume Genius
Oct. 16 — Gary Numan
Nov. 2 — Anderson East
Nov. 5 — Hamilton Leithauser & Kevin Morby
Dec. 10 — Atreyu, Crown The Empire, Tetrarch
Dec. 17 — Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Tickets and more information: bo.knittingfactory.com/