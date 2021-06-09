This week:
Capital City Public Market has resumed its WEDNESDAY hours (5–8 p.m.) in addition to its Saturday hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Garden City’s 34th Street. The market features local artisans and vendors. Visit capitalcitypublicmarket.com for more information.
The first Neighborhood Concert Series performance is 6–8 p.m. in Boise’s Manitou Park. The concert is free and Lost Grove Brewing will be selling beer, wine and cider. Parking is limited, and biking and/or walking is highly encouraged. More specific information regarding local artist lineups can be found on the Morrison Center website: morrisoncenter.com.
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the senior center parking lot (115 Base Line Road) from 5–8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Starting June 11 the artistic venue Surel’s Place will host screenings of work choreographed and created at the venue by local artists. Open Arms Dance Project will present “So Much Hope,” Megan Bandel will present “Box Me Inside/Outside the Box,” and Meaghan Novoa and Caitlin Cullen will present “G(host).” One hour appointments are available for small groups (one to six people) and are $25. More information is available through Surel’s Place Facebook page.
Mark your calendars ...
Two-Wheeled Wanderer to speak at Trailhead luncheon event
Ted Kunz, also known as the Two-Wheeled Wanderer, will be speaking at Trailhead Boise’s first in-person Lunch & Learn 11 a.m. June 23, 500 S. Eighth St. in downtown. Kunz went on a two-year adventure on a bicycle ride, which took him to Africa during the global pandemic. He helped build a school science laboratory in Zambia, and has is currently publishing a book in partnership with the Idaho Press. The Lunch & Learn event is free and open to the public. More information is available at eventbrite.com and trailheadboise.org.
Knitting Factory announces concert schedule
Concerts are back on the Knitting Factory’s calendar starting in August, the venue posted on Facebook.
The schedule to-date is:
Aug. 9 — Tune-Yards
Sept. 8 — Perfume Genius
Oct. 16 — Gary Numan
Nov. 2 — Anderson East
Nov. 5 — Hamilton Leithauser & Kevin Morby
Dec. 10 — Atreyu, Crown The Empire, Tetrarch
Dec. 17 — Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Tickets and more information: bo.knittingfactory.com/