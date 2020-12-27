There is no one word to describe the past year. Oh, there have been a lot of contenders — “unprecedented” is in first place, followed by a host of others: monumental (not in a good way), shattering, unworldly, surreal, shocking, unbelievable, are just a few. I’m sure you can come up with a few choice words of your own.
But even though I can hardly wait for this year to be over, when I looked back on it for a year-end Life section retrospective, I was surprised to find shining moments that sparkled up through the murky depths of despair.
So, let’s celebrate some of those stories that uplifted, maybe brought a laugh, a smile, or perhaps even a tear or two of heartfelt emotion, stories that tugged at our hearts and reminded us that we all have them.
I am including only excerpts of these 2020 stars of the Life section but you can find all of them in their entirety on our website: idahopress.com/community/life.
1) “Santas in the off-season: A holiday debrief with the bearded brotherhood
First up is a Christmas story that was published way past the holiday, on Feb. 23. It’s a story that opens the door on those who epitomize the season’s wonder and magic, with their twinkling eyes, bellies that shake like bowls full of jelly, and of course, those long, white beards.
What do you call a room overflowing with overflowing-bearded Santas?
A bevy of beards? A sleighful of Santas? A horde of ho-ho-hos? No, it’s a post-holiday debrief with members of the Idaho Chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas.
SPOILER ALERT! For those who truly believe in the magic of a one-and-only Santa Claus who whisks around the world on his reindeer-fueled sleigh on Christmas Eve delivering toys to good girls and boys — you may want to stop reading right now. For those who believe in the spirit of the season, that Santa is that indescribable yet universal sort of holiday magic that weaves its spell in hearts and minds everywhere — read on.
This story takes us “behind the red suit.”
2) ”How do you say ‘goodbye?’”
This next story is a heart-tugger. On March 8, before the real madness began, I lost my faithful furry friend, Payton. To help him on his way, I called on the services of a pet euthanasia outfit called Gentle Goodbyes and wrote about their services — and my own experience.
They’re our best friends. Loyal beyond measure. They wait for us to come home and are always joyful to see us. They don’t talk back, call us names or leave their clothes strewn about — although they might leave us other “presents” once in a while. They’re like members of our family.
That’s why, for most people who have pets, coming to grips with their end time is excruciating.
And from my own personal goodbye story:
How do you say goodbye to a friend who has been by your side for his whole entire life? Who was your training buddy, never missing a day on the trail, as you both trod up Table Rock, Cervidae Peak, hit the Greenbelt? Who only wanted to make you happy, his aim to please? Who sat with your husband, Bob, during his darkest hours — and then sat with you during yours? How do you say goodbye to a friend like that?
As gently as you can.
I said goodbye to my faithful furry Paytie on Sunday, March 1.
3) ”Shining a light: Hat’s off to lunchmakers, TP warriors and diaper donors”
On March 22, just after the shutdown that shook us all to our core, I started a new Life column. I was bowled over by people in our community who, even in the midst of a pandemic, were reaching out to help others. We even started and sponsored an online resource for connecting those in need with what they needed. Here are a few paragraphs from that first column that is now a Sunday Life regular.
As shell-shocked, dazed and yes, even stupefied, we all are these days, I am happy to report there are bright and shining moments to hail and celebrate.
It’s the coming together for one another, the paying-it-forward for real, the community rallying — this is the hope for all of us that will pay off and make us ever stronger.
Facebook pages dedicated to helping people locate things they needed, such as diapers, cleaning supplies, and yes, even food, have sprung up, including Idaho Covid 19 Mutual Aid Group and the Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.
4) ”Arts corner: Local art coming your way — Pandemic art, streaming music and virtual concerts”
And that wasn’t the only new addition to the Life section. Another column devoted to our arts community debuted on April 12.
One thing’s for sure — in cataclysmic times of historic change, artists pick up their paintbrushes, put on their dancing shoes and step right up to the microphone. “Arts Corner” will showcase what our arts community is doing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
While our up-close and personal events and performances have been put on hold for awhile, that is not stopping those who can dazzle us with their visions and mesmerize us with their performances. Here, you can check out how our arts community is supporting us — and how we can support them.
5) ”Happy pandemic Mother’s Day”
We also celebrated holidays. On May 10, we looked at Mother’s Day from a quadruple of viewpoints.
There’ll be no standing in line for the big Mother’s Day brunch buffet. Flower deliveries are still verboten in many states (nonessential). You can still grab a box of candy (be sure to wipe it down with a Clorox wipe), or send a card — but if you tried to send anything else, you may have found you were out of luck as Amazon deliveries are no longer guaranteed “next day” (I’m still waiting on a jigsaw puzzle I ordered last month, due to arrive Aug. 12).
The point is, this is a Mother’s Day like no other.
These past few months have been a roller coaster for everyone, everywhere. But what is it like for a new mom — or for one who is waiting for her first baby to arrive?
Four mothers share their stories.
6) ”For posterity: Your COVID-19 stories”
In early summer, we struck up a partnership with the Idaho State Historical Society in an effort to encourage our readers to write and send in their own stories. We launched the ongoing project June 14.
Unprecedented. Unbelievable. A cataclysmic event never before experienced in our lifetimes.
In mid- to late-March, when the global pandemic, the coronavirus, hit in Idaho, sending all of us inside our homes under a “stay home” order mandated by Gov. Brad Little, the phrase I remember hearing most was: This is crazy.
Almost immediately, as fly-on-the-wall journalists, we knew how important it was to reflect what was — and is — going on during these turbulent and challenging times. Nearly simultaneously, as historians, the Idaho State Historical Society knew that documenting these times was of inestimable value for now and for generations to come: To cull the stories told by people in our own communities, in their own words, to tell what it was — and is — like, how they felt, what they feel, to put down their own thoughts and emotions.
When we at the paper saw that ISHS put out a call to all Idahoans to share their COVID-19 stories, Idaho Press reached out to lend a helping hand. A partnership was formed and now, together, we are archiving and providing a historical record for the people in our communities, for now and the future. When our great-grandchildren look up and ask: “What was it like to live in the global pandemic of 2020?” We’ll have answers.
7) ”Happy Father’s Day — just kidding!”
By the time Father’s Day rolled around on June 21, we thought a little levity was in order.
As unique as every dad is, all the dads I’ve ever known seem to have one thing in common: they all appreciate a good joke. Or, rather, a bad one. Dads are universally known for a particular breed of humor: The dad joke.
8) ”Big-hearted Mini Joys pony up to thank — and give solace”
A real favorite of mine was published on Aug. 21. It had everything that would give you the warm fuzzies, including warm fuzzy — and tiny — horses.
On Wednesday evening, St. Luke’s health care workers were met with some unusual — and furry — fans. At shift change, three miniature horses clad in superhero capes, saluted the employees, honoring their “health care heroes” as they walked in and out of work from the parking garage.
9) ”Castlewood Laboratory, a dream coming true”
On Sept. 13, we cheered for Outdoors regular Ted Kunz and the happy schoolchildren who would soon be in their new science lab, thanks to our Two-Wheeled Wanderer and the myriad Idaho Press readers who donated to the cause.
On July 1, Ted Kunz, a self-described “two-wheeled wanderer” from Meridian who also pens a monthly dispatch about his travels for Idaho Press, wrote that while stranded in Livingstone, Zambia, due to COVID-19, he had begun work on a new project.
Since then, which has been only about a dozen weeks, Kunz has been at the helm overseeing construction of a previously abandoned science lab, which is now on the cusp of fruition. With financial help, mostly from Idaho Press readers, the project has rapidly taken shape and nearly everything is finished, with only minor final touches remaining.
10) ”Part I: Grief is a journey all your own”
And in light of the swirling of emotions that has enveloped us all this year, I indulged in some self-reflection out loud in a series of columns on grief.
For me, the month of September is a mixed bag.
On the one hand, it holds one of my most joyous memories: my youngest son, TJ, was born at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, 1984. But since 2001, that date also has other feelings of sadness, shock and loss swirled into it. In my world, it will forever be a bitter, bittersweet day.
September is also my dearly departed husband Bob’s birthday month — he was born Sept. 6, 1961. I have many happy memories surrounding that date, including his 50th natal day when we all pitched in and bought him a surprise skydive. He was not amused, but ever the trooper, he gamely leapt out the door of the plane on the back of his tandem seasoned skydiver. Upon reaching Earth, Bob jumped up and had a few choice words for me, the instigator. It gives me a smile as I write this to think of this happy and funny memory.
But the month also holds the date he died: Sept. 28, 2015. I keep that memory at a distance. The pain of thinking about it, going over it, working it between the fingers of my mind like the beads on a rosary — it’s just too much.
11) ”Let us give thanks I mean it”
Finally, on Nov. 22, just in time for Thanksgiving, I surprisingly found a number of things to be thankful for.
As we all prepare for the coming holiday, I know that many will be struggling to think of anything to be thankful for. I admit it’s quite a challenge.
I am thankful for all of the small kindnesses I see every day — voluntary mask wearing, social distancing and sanitizing that we are hopefully all doing to keep us and our neighbors safe … the nod from a stranger walking down the street … my family, my friends, my co-workers. Our readers.
But most of all, I’m thankful that this mess of a year is nearly over.
And on that note, I think I will stop. Now it’s time to go forward, embrace hope and have faith that … next year? Well, at least it won’t be 2020 anymore.