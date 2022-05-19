"Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine" premieres on Discovery and Discovery Plus Friday, May 20. Part of the Gold Rush family franchise, "Dave Turin's Lost Mine" is now in season four as Turin and his team face new challenges in the hunt for gold, and it's a matter of finding affordable and available land that holds promise it won't be a bust financially. The team visits several mismanaged or abandoned gold mines around the Western United States and decides which mine to get up and running, turning it into a profitable, working mine.
In the season premiere this Friday, Turin stakes some prospecting claims in two Idaho locations — Mores Creek and Warren Meadows. His team is shaking the tall trees in the Idaho Rockies to find a spot he can work after exhausting sites in six states during the off-season. And if you have been in Idaho more than a minute, they call it the Gem State for a good reason: Idaho still has plenty of gold in the soil.
Turin explained his strategy. "We were shooting for our goal of 700 ounces. But to do that, we had to find great ground. That was our threshold. We had to define great ground, and in the lower 48, there are only about five or six states where you could find great ground. So we started looking around and what I found was that as the oil drilling business people started to shut down in the oil fields, all of those big companies, these owners of those companies are natural resource guys. So all of them wanted to go chase natural resources. Well, gold's going up. So guess what? There's a modern-day gold rush for this ground. So I was really in a lot of competition. We started early March, and through May, all those three months, I probably lost two or three good prospects that got bought."
The competition for land was so fierce that Turin lost a bid by one hour. "Now we're going to buy our ground this year. They were bought out from underneath me, with one I literally missed by an hour. In another one, the guy just kept going up with the price. That's what drove me to Idaho, and we concentrated on Idaho. We worked some in Montana, but I started going around Idaho City, up to Warren (Meadows), we went to the Yankee Fork and just concentrated a lot in these areas and what we found was that there's still a lot of gold in Idaho."
Now the mining season is underway, and Idaho has renewed the interest of many newcomers to the mining business, which Turin reflected on. "These oil guys often don't realize how difficult it is. They know their business, but they jump into something like this. I see many people spend a lot of money, then they fail and move on. That's what people don't understand. They think all you do is go out, find a stream that's got gold and you pan it or dig it up. And that's the farthest thing from the truth. The steps in the process that I've learned are very difficult. The first thing you do when we're doing a prospect is we will prospect the landowners. Are they amicable to having us mine on their property? And are there permits in place? Then, are there water permits? There's so much that goes into it, and that's even before you actually go on the ground, and then once you get on the ground, you have to start reading the ground before you start digging holes."
Adding some backup brainpower to Turin's prospecting team is geologist Aryn Rowe who will travel to the remote Warren Meadows mining claim while the rest of the team drives the new mobile wash plant "The Beetle" to a claim at Mores Creek in the Boise Basin.
In the premiere, she gives tremendous insight into where the team will likely find gold in Idaho. "What we decided this year was that we were going to ask for professional help and hired Aryn Rowe, a geologist with experience in placer mining in Alaska. Her expertise was exactly what we needed and helped us in Idaho, and we went to Alaska, too. Jason [Sanchez, excavator operator] and I were pretty good at reading what the Idaho old-timers did. We can tell where they went and where they didn't go by the clues they left behind. But sometimes you need a little bit of help to figure out why they [the old miners] quit here with their dredge or with their dragline. Why didn't they quit here? When you dig a hole and have a geologist, they look at the ground. They see things a little bit differently than what Jason and I see. And it is these good clues that you put together with the experience that Jason and I have, and it helps the odds."
The clues often come in the rock in the river beds and bedrock. Rowe and Turin quickly found Warren Meadows was awash in white vein quartz. "Typically, the quartz brings all of the fluids and minerals up from the Earth's core, and gold in a hot liquid solution will try to find itself in that solution; once the cooling process starts, quartz forms and that gold is trapped in that quartz. And all the moisture and the fluids go away, the quartz solidifies, and typically that's where that gold will rest. Then, millions and millions of years later, water and erosion wash everything else away except quartz. It is one of the last things to break down. When it breaks down, the gold falls out into the streams. And that's what we go after."
Turin shared that the gold is often still embedded inside the luminous white rocks Idahoans often find on their hikes in the backcountry.
"That's one of the things I've been working on, and it's kind of an interesting thing that we do throw gold away a lot of times. There'll be gold in the quartz that hasn't been released over the years. But if there's enough gold in there, you have to go through crushing that quartz, which then releases the gold to capture it. Using cyanide is the easiest, cheapest, and most efficient way, but it's not always the most environmentally friendly. I would guess 80% of the world's gold is captured using cyanide. Oxygen will make the cyanide acidity dissipate, becoming inert within hours. We've been using it to capture gold for hundreds of years, but it does have its environmental setbacks. So for us, we've found a company in Arizona that found a way to eliminate the use of cyanide. And they use all biodegradable chemicals, which pull that gold back out of that solution. And it's all biodegradable."
The team surrounding Turin begins with his wife, Shelly, who he relies upon to run the gold room, keep the books and manage the entire operations. "The MVP of the season is Shelly, my wife. She is on camera a lot more this year and has more responsibility in helping me get equipment delivered, finding equipment and running the gold room. So that helped me in a lot of different ways. And because this upcoming new season was hectic starting with us prospecting, Shelly was really taking care of the business."
His other crew includes Jason Sanchez, his "right arm" for prospecting. "Jason is very good at the prospecting. He can look at a piece of ground, almost like a hound dog on a scent and chase it down, and he's very patient and constantly wants to learn." Other key crew members include Nathan Clark, another "right arm" for the mechanical operations and equipment, and KC Morgan and Chris Taylor, whose combined focus and finesse inside the big dozers and dirt and rock movers keep the Turin mining operation humming.
As for Idaho, Turin has already left his heart here. His daughter lives in the Treasure Valley, and on past trips, he and his wife found themselves "digging" downtown Boise and even bought some land in Idaho to boot. "I like the downtown area; it's pretty, cool. We like Boise. It's nice, clean and safe. You can go down there and hang out."
Gold miner Dave Turin returns for an all-new season of "Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine" on Friday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel and Discovery Plus.