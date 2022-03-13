Every Wednesday at noon at JUMP, Rob Bearden tours visitors through the community center’s collection of over 50 tractors. On March 9, children from a local charter school were running around on the grass. I entered the lobby and saw Bearden and, the first thing I noticed about him was, coincidentally, his big beard.
The second thing I noticed was how rough his hands were, a Band-Aid on one of his fingers. These are the hands of a man who has been toying around with machines for almost 60 years, ever since he got his first set of Lincoln Logs. He worked as a mechanic when he was a freshman in high school. And he’s worked at JUMP as its Tractor Doctor for about seven years.
Setting the tractor world on fire
Bearden first takes me to see Kerosene Annie. The tractor is in front of the building, with a glass barrier around her. She’s big. And green. Red wheels — and some yellow in places — and more gears than I could count.
The tractor they have at JUMP is the prototype of the Kerosene Annie tractor. It was made by Advance-Rumely Thresher Company and was a part of a line of farm tractors called Rumely Oil Pull built from 1910 to 1930 in La Porte, Indiana.
“This is the bell of the ball, man, nothing comes before this one. Everything that was built is behind this one,” Bearden said. “Have you ever seen a factory prototype? You see pictures of them, but as far as to get next to one, sit on it, touch it, make it run, drive it in a parade? As a mechanic, that’s a phenomenal feat. You couldn’t ask for more.”
She also has a large metal box on her backside. This is the cooling tower. It is the only Rumeley with a fan, which is at the bottom of the tower. In 1909, there was no antifreeze, so they cooled the tractor by using a lightweight oil, which saved them “a gob of maintenance.” She has a 130-gallon tank for the cooling oil, a 60-gallon fuel tank and a 5-gallon tank for the engine oil.
On a really cold day, Bearden tells me, it would take two people to start Annie. One would push on the flywheel while another would step on it to get the gear to turn, and the big metal contraption would turn on. As I ask questions, Bearden’s eyes brighten and he gets really into explaining. He motions with his arms how big each gear is, and how a small one leads to a big one into another big one and so on, multiplying the force.
There are also gears on the bottom connected to chains. These chains are connected to the wheels, and allow the driver to turn Annie, though, at 3 miles per hour, they would have a lot of time to think about how they’ll do it. I ducked underneath to see all the gears and chains and metal parts that were first tested in 1909 and when I stood up, I hit my head.
“Tractors are dangerous,” Bearden immediately said. “If you fall on one, you’ll get hurt. I was underneath there the other day and I cracked my head on the top of that part that’s hanging down. But, man, I’ve been banged in the head so many times, I am surprised I can still think.”
And they get dirty, too. Part of Bearden’s job is restoration and making sure the tractors can run. With all the grease, oil and dirt stains, some that have been there for over a hundred years, it can take weeks of scrubbing to get a single tractor clean.
“I was down underneath it the other day and I scraped a bunch of crud off of it and I came across an original rivet,” Bearden said. “There was no rust, nothing on it. Looks like somebody stuck it in yesterday, a new, steel rivet that has been covered in goop for 120 years.”
Steamers and shop teachers
Before coming to Boise around 20 years ago, Bearden owned his own mechanic shop in Reno. When he came here, he worked odd jobs, fixing up everything he could for 4-5 years.
The trust he built paid off and through connections, he got hired by JUMP about seven years ago — and has been restoring, researching and rebuilding tractors ever since. He has five tractors of his own and 16 vehicles licensed with the state of Idaho.
“I really give a lot of credit to my shop teacher Malcolm Bishop. I’m still in touch with him today. He came here one day. God. He spent all day,” Bearden said.
The next tractor he takes me to is a steam tractor, close to where the children are playing. The entrance of this one leads right to where the driver would be. There’re a lot of levers and latches and knobs, one was even made of wood. Two coal containers on either side with dark rocks in them.
I asked Bearden how they turned it on, and the explanation is long, to say the least. The farmers had to fill the water container full, shovel in coal, burn it, check gauges, open valves and work a lever or two. This tractor also had a roof.
“You got to remember, when you’re plowing with this thing, you’ve got hot ash and coal and stuff blowing out the top of here, landing right on you, so a nice roof would be nice,” Bearden said.
Connectedness of tractors
After the steam tractor, he takes us underneath the JUMP building and up an elevator. We enter into the parking garage, where a few tractors sit behind some metal fences and more are scattered around the parking level in steel cages. It starts to snow a little and we each have hands in our coat pockets because of the wind.
He talks in detail about each tractor: the Fordson made by Henry Ford’s cousin that was such an infamous scam, ones that looked like miniature tanks, one that was steered by horse reins, others that were dark grays, bright reds, dull yellows; gas powered ones that effectively ended those powered by steam; tractors with steering wheels at every angle, from completely vertical to essentially the level of the seat; to the first smaller tractors America had to invent for women and children to drive because all the men and horses were off at war.
I walked away knowing a lot more about machinery, gears and engines, and also gained a greater appreciation for the hours of hard labor farmers had to put in to keep the country fed. I wasn’t expecting to see so much creativity and ingenuity through the tour either, with each tractor having its own story to tell, about its creator and its place in our history.
The tractor tour is free and is held every Wednesday at noon. People can sign up for it at the front desk of JUMP, call 208-639-6610 or email tours@jumpboise.org. Bearden can schedule for another day and time as well.