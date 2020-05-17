As Idaho enters the next step of phased reopening, The Village at Meridian and its tenants are working to continue to meet the proper standards set forward by the state and local government.
In a press release, The Village said the following restaurants would be opening this weekend:
Saturday:
- Kona Grill
- Yard House
- Twigs
- Grimaldi’s
- Donut + Dog
- Bodovino
- Blaze Pizza
- Chipotle
- Bite Me
Sunday:
- Big Al’s
Also reopening in Stage 2 will be Axiom, Cycle Bar, and Panache Aveda Salon and Spa.
“We encourage visitors to practice safe social distancing on the property in compliance with guidelines set forward by the state,” said Hugh Crawford, general manager of The Village at Meridian, in a press release. “We are excited to welcome the public back to The Village at Meridian to enjoy their favorite shops and restaurants but consider the health and safety of our visitors to be our number one priority.”
The Village at Meridian will continue with their increased safety precautions which include:
- More hand sanitizing stations throughout the property
- Increased frequency of cleaning high-touch areas and restrooms
- All Village at Meridian staff will be wearing masks and gloves or working behind a protective screen when in a public desk location – cleaning crew, security and concierge staff
- Increased signage encouraging social distancing and added markings on the ground showing appropriate distancing
- Playground will remain closed
- If groups larger than socially acceptable are witnessed or reported gathering on The Village at Meridian Property, security will remind individuals in the group to comply with social distancing guidelines
Visit thevillageatmeridian.com for updates on store openings and COVID-19 information and guidelines.