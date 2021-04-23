The movie "Nomadland," which has been nominated for six Academy Awards — see The Movie Guy's picks for more — features 61-year-old Fern, a widow, and her abode on four wheels, a van. Specifically, it's a 2001 Ford Econoline van she named "Vanguard," which she customized. Some of her customizations include: a bed, a tiny kitchen, if you will, complete with a Bunsen burner stove, and table space created by an opened fishing tackle box. (I've included a video featurette with Fern showing off her customized "Vanguard" in our online version of this story.)
Fern roams the great North- and Southwest in her Vanguard, through open country with magnificent vistas to behold. To many, that may seem like a pretty fine way to retire.
But after all, a movie is, well, a movie. They can make anything look pretty dreamy with a little Vaseline on the lens, as they say. To get the goods on what "the van life" is really like, let's check in with people who clock real miles on their real van odometers.
Wandervans
Chris Cook, owner of Wandervans in Boise, said his initial idea for a camper van rental company came like a revelation. "I was driving down the highway in the mountains back in 2015 and I saw someone driving a van and I thought that would be interesting … to see how to get families in vans, families who like to camp. … We call ourselves the sweet spot between the tent and the RV."
Cook's Wandervans, which are all of the "high-top" variety, come in three sizes: small ($100/day), medium ($120/day), and large ($130-$140/day). However, the Fourth of July holiday runs slightly higher, Cook said. The vans are customized on the Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter platforms.
The large sleeps up to five and — what — you can actually stand up inside. The interior height is 6-foot-6-inches. All sizes come with queen-sized beds, fold-up chairs and a table, a little kitchenette area (no fridge, yes sink) and most even have a heater that runs independently. "It makes getting outside a lot more comfortable," Cook said. There are also custom lights, phone and electronics chargers, curtains or screens and fans.
Cook and his team create and build the custom innards onsite that fit snugly in the vans. Jeremy Vicory is in charge of that — he bills himself as "fabricator, van builder and nice guy." They make the bed frames, the curtains and the cushions, Cook said. And they do a thorough cleaning and sanitizing on all returns and make the beds up with clean linen before they go out on the road again. The company also sells and installs its conversion kits for customer-owned vans.
"We started back in 2016," Cook said. "I think it was starting to trend back then — the van life — and we've been growing with that trend."
Cook said the price point on the large van that can sleep 4-5 — "nobody can match that." And the vans are ideal for camping trips to places out in the wilds such as Yellowstone, he said.
Parents with children especially don't want to go in a tent — "bears," said Cook, raising his eyebrows. "And also with the bison wandering around — it's nice to have a steel body around you at night for sure."
Cook said most people have no problems with the vans, driving or otherwise, but there have been a few exceptions. "Four have run the top into an overhang at a drive-thru, someone hit a moose, and once a big-horned sheep slammed into the side of one of the vans and shattered the slider window." The people inside the van? "They were freaked out," he said.
Cook said his business, which he run with his business partner, August Johnson, and which includes two other locations, one in Salt Lake City, one in Portland, Oregon, and another just starting up in Spokane, Washington, has been booming since the pandemic lockdown lifted. "Our July was booked up in February in all locations," he said. People have been starved for outdoors experiences. Plus, it's safe as safe can be, he said. All reservations are handled online and pickups are touchless. "We were COVID-ready before COVID hit," Cook said.
Campers chime in
Laura Coleman rented a medium-sized Wandervan "for me, my partner, and my two blue dogs," she said in an email. "We went to Hagerman, Balanced Rock, and City of Rocks. We had the van for three nights."
Coleman was at first a little intimidated because she'd "never driven a rig this big. To be honest, I planned to make my partner drive, but turns out, he was too young to be covered by insurance. So — I drove. I was nervous, but it was surprisingly easy."
She also appreciated camping sans tent. "It was so nice to drive up and bam! Home is parked!"
Coleman said she could see a future with the van lifestyle. "We actually rented the Wandervan with the intent of seeing if we like the van life — one of our goals for the next few years. … Who needs a big house when you can live a big, beautiful life in a van? It’s a dream of my partner and I."
Although they're probably not going to go "Nomadland" style and make it their prime living quarters. "Maybe it would be living part time in the van and not full time … but we definitely want to."
Dan Fink also rented a medium-sized van for a road trip with his 16-year-old son. They spent a week in the Utah desert and visited national parks including Bryce, Zion, and the Petrified Forest. "It was fantastic! My son even did online school, using the computer internet connection during the day," Fink said in an email interview. "We had great hikes, good times around the campfire, and loved every minute of it. We never felt anything but safe."
Any vans in his future? While he said he doesn't see it as a primary residence, "I would love to own a camping van — it’s a dream for when I retire," Fink said.
Making a dream come true
In a gesture that is right out of the "Nomadland" playbook, Ronny Beech bought an old van and brought it back to life. "My van is a 1989 Ford Aerostar Minivan," Beech said. "I got it last May when everything shut down. … I was kind of bored during quarantine. I got it through Craigslist," he said.
Beech wasn't just looking for any old van, he was on the hunt for an Aerostar in particular. "The Ford Aerostar, it was our family van growing up. I've always been fascinated with these minivans."
He first had to do some major mechanical work to get it up and running, replacing the steering rack, steering pump, tires, wheels and radiator. "Then I did the van life stuff," Beech said. He ripped the back seats out and made a place for a little bed. "You can fold it up. And when I want to sleep, it slides out into a full-size mattress," said Beech.
He's got a one-burner stove and also added LED lights to the ceiling that he says give it "a home-like atmosphere."
In the future, he'd like to expand to solar and get a mini-fridge. And he's made it so he can take his dirt bike with him, secured on the back of the van.
His initial goal is to go on weekend trips "to go see Idaho," Beech said. So far, he's been up near Crouch, central Idaho, Idaho City and "out in the Owyhees." Next, he wants to drive to Oregon — maybe to the coast.
But for now, he just plans on continuing customizing his van, which is not yet named, although "Larry" has been a contender. "Right now, it's just 'Aerostar,'" he said, laughing. Google "van life" and you can see hundreds if not thousands of proud van owners and their customized vans. Beech checks it all out. "I'm on Reddit a lot about Aerostars," he said. "I'll get messaged about it specifically."
Disclosure: Beech is the brother of Holly Beech, managing editor of the Idaho Press.