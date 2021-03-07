Looking back isn't always easy. It can be especially difficult when the places you are searching for are few and far between — or the stories are painful to tell and to hear — or both.
And yet, getting to the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, is vital in charting our collective history.
That's why The Idaho State Historic Preservation Office, a division of the Idaho State Historical Society, is crowdsourcing information to help learn more about "the unique and significant sites in Idaho associated with African American history."
Black Americans have been part of Idaho’s story since York, an enslaved man, went with Lewis and Clark on their epic expedition across the West, said a press release about the project. But tracing the Idaho African American experience over the years since is a challenge, and the historic places associated with Black Idahoans has been difficult to identify.
Institutional racism, exclusionary history, and a historically small percentage of African Americans in the state means the physical imprint of their contributions is underrepresented in architectural and archaeological site records, said Dan Everhart, outreach historian with Idaho's preservation office. It also means that many of their stories remain untold, he said.
Through the new initiative, the preservation office will be able to add information it gets from the public into its historic sites database, a repository of historic places in Idaho.
The office has worked to make this "hidden history" more visible over the past two years. A statewide historic context of African American Civil Rights in Idaho has helped identify some previously undocumented sites across the state.
Civil rights — and more
Aurelius “Buck” and Dorothy Buckner, along with their daughter, now Cherie Buckner-Webb, former Idaho state senator, were the first African American family to move from the River Street neighborhood to Boise's North End. A cross was burned on their front lawn. The Buckner House is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
In 1956, Earline Browning, who lived in the predominantly Black River Street neighborhood at 502 S. 14th St. sent a letter to Martin Luther King, Jr. — and two pairs of shoes, said Everhart, as her donation to the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott.
"Folks in Montgomery were not riding the buses, they were walking," he said.
Browning wrote in the accompanying letter: “Sorry I can’t send no money … but, I’m sending 2 pairs of Shoes some of my better ones to two of the ladies who can wear them and tell them may God bless all of you and I’m with you even if I’m so far off…”
According to Everhart, efforts are now underway to recognize Browning’s story with a historical marker.
Another story involves the building that is now the home of the Women's and Children's Alliance, formerly the Young Women’s Christian Association building.
"The YWCA was quite active in supporting integrated social activities," Everhart said. "They held integrated dances. It is listed in the National Register, but there is no mention of the civil rights story. So we will add this information to the historical record."
Everhart thinks there will be a number of such additions to historical sites that are already nationally recognized for other reasons.
While many, if not most, of Idaho's Black history is around civil rights, there are other facets that can be recognized and recorded as well, he said. "It's not that every story has to be that poignant, but we know there are stories out there — and we want to know more. How do these stories tie to specifically documented Idaho places?"
With help from the community, they're hoping to keep illuminating Idaho’s African American history through crowdsourced stories, "further diversifying Idaho’s historic record,” Everhart said.
Share your stories
The request is simple: If you have any information about places associated with African American history in Idaho, please share it with the State Historic Preservation Office at bit.ly/IdahoBlackHistory. Submissions can be about buildings and archaeological sites, civil rights, or simply stories about Idaho’s Black history. You can also contact Everhart at dan.everhart@ishs.idaho.gov.
With your help, said Everhart, the State Historic Preservation Office will be able to document more places and begin to fill in those blanks of the story of African Americans in Idaho more widely, and with more context and authority.
"It's our goal to make our records about places associated with Black history better known," Everhart said. "They're not adequate to tell the whole story. We know our records are fairly skewed to the old, white and wealthy, are tied to the majority population. This is about correcting or expanding the information our office holds on historic sites in Idaho.
"It's important that our agency actively seek out these places," he said. "Finding and telling those underrepresented stories is critical."