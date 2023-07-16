Robert Cray Album Package Horizontal Tree House 2019

The Robert Cray Band is at The Egyptian Theatre Tuesday, July 18.

 Jeff Katz Photography

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If ever an artist firmly stood at the intersection of rhythm and blues it’s Robert Cray. While the Georgia native has earned numerous accolades (and quite a number of Grammys) for his acumen as a blues artist, Cray’s vocal and playing style is far more reflective of his deep and abiding love of soul music.

So it goes with his latest album, “That’s What I Heard.” While this collection features its share of original numbers penned by Cray, there are a number of more obscure R&B covers the 69-year-old was inspired to record by longtime friend Steve Jordan, who reunited with Cray to play drums and produce this set.

Recommended for you

Load comments