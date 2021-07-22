You may recall the story of Joe Bell, a grieving father who vowed to walk from Oregon to New York in 2013 in the hope of raising awareness about teen bullying. His own son, Jaiden, died of suicide after being tormented at school for being gay.
“Joe Bell” is the uneven movie about that father’s cross-country journey. It has all the trappings of an important issue movie, including a showy performance from Mark Wahlberg in the title role. It’s hard to critique the film’s intentions, yet there’s something off about this film.
The pieces are there, but the film never packs the emotional punch you would expect from a movie about a father wrestling with grief and guilt over the death of his son.
Wahlberg is only partially successful in his performance, perhaps because his character is so gruff that it’s difficult to form an emotional connection with his character’s emotional journey. There are a few exceptions to this, such as some early memories of his son (Reid Miller) and a superb late-movie scene with a state trooper (Gary Sinise) who is also conflicted about his relationship with his son. This is easily the highlight of the movie, but it’s a case of too little, too late.
There’s a strange dilemma with the father, a man who openly says that he didn’t understand his son but that he loved him despite his sexuality. Yes, I suppose that’s a noble sentiment, but the film would have been more powerful if the father had worked to try to understand what his son was going through.
An “agree to disagree” attitude has never been the basis of a compelling drama.
Without that attempt at a connection, the father’s message rings hollow. It’s interesting that the film seems to understand this, pointing out that Bell isn’t connecting with those he’s trying to inspire. The man isn’t quite the heroic figure he claims to be, and the filmmakers don’t seem comfortable commenting on the matter. That’s a shame because with a more nuanced script, that character’s internal conflict could have been the basis of a very compelling drama.
That holds true with the film’s message as well. “Joe Bell” purports to be about the bullying of gay teens, but that is pushed to the back burner as it transforms into a story of the father grappling with his feelings of guilt. Once again, a more nuanced film would have been able to weave both of those issues into the story, instead of dealing shallowly with them and then moving on to the next event, never making a point about either issue.
“Joe Bell” ends up being a film that doesn’t get under the character’s skin, isn’t quite sure what it wants to say and never makes any lasting emotional connections. The film’s intentions are noble, but the execution is decidedly mediocre.
That’s too bad because it has the elements of what could have been a very powerful movie.