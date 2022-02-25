What the heck did I just watch?
Having just finished watching “Studio 666,” the new horror-comedy featuring music legends, the Foo Fighters, I’m left pondering several questions.
Why did this rock and roll band decide to branch out into movies?
Why did they choose to make a movie that is so unapologetically schlocky?
And why am I grinning, despite the fact that this is not a very good movie?
The answer to all three questions seems to be that the Foo Fighters made “Studio 666” because it would be something fun to do, and that infectious sense of giddy joy permeates every frame of the movie. I suspect that I won’t be the only one smiling as they watch this film.
The story takes place in a world where the Foo Fighters are looking for a secluded spot where they can go work on their 10th album. Band members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett and Nate Mendel decide to hole themselves up in a secluded California mansion.
The problem is that they’ve chosen an infamous murder house that is filled with angry ghosts and demons who immediately convince Grohl that he should murder his band mates just as soon as they finish the new album. That won’t be easy because Grohl has insisted that they perform in a new musical key, L Sharp.
That’s one of the fun little bits of comedy peppered throughout the film. Most of it comes from Grohl, who has a blast poking fun at his rock star persona. The rest of the band is in on the joke, although they are not as adept at humor as the famously likeable front man. Instead, they seem to be happy to let themselves be killed in various over-the-top acts of violence.
Heads are chopped off, faces are thrown on the barbeque and chainsaws are wielded. All of this leads to bucketloads of blood and schlocky special effects that, if we’re being honest, barely rise to the level of a bad TV movie. The distinction is that the film doesn’t care about making an accomplished horror film, just one that offers up a few scares and a lot of laughs.
By that metric, “Studio 666” definitely succeeds.
Throw in a handful of actors with actual Hollywood credits (Whitney Cummings, Jeff Garlin, Will Forte) and the fun factor goes up another notch. Taking the band’s lead, the supporting cast gleefully lean in to poking fun at themselves before embracing their own inevitable on-screen deaths.
All of which leads to me shaking my head in confusion. “Studio 666” is not a very good movie, but who cares about cinematic quality when you’re having so much fun.