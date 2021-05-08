Becoming a mother can be a daunting undertaking. So many things to think about, so much to learn. A new life to bring into the world!
It’s the most important of all jobs; a lifelong commitment with no paycheck.
But for pregnant and parenting teens, “daunting” might not be a big enough word.
The Booth Program/Cardinal academy
The Salvation Army Boise Corps has been providing educational and social services for young parents in the Treasure Valley since 1921. The Booth Program, now in partnership with a new charter school Cardinal Academy, makes it possible for teens and young adults who are pregnant or parenting to get their high school diploma in a supportive environment.
The program helps the young parents-to-be navigate through their pregnancy then continues providing help as they become parents. They are taught life skills, pre- and post-natal health, family building and budgeting, and relevant job skills. In addition, and with support from the community, the program also provides necessary everyday items for their babies such as formula, diapers, wipes and clothing. There is also a day care onsite, provided by a Salvation Army partnership with New Horizon Academy.
‘With all of the sacrifices teen parents have to make, their education should not be one of them’
“At least half of all teen parents drop out of school,” said Emily Bergstrom, executive director of the Cardinal Academy. It’s a statistic known only too well by Salvation Army Boise Corps Officer Major Kim Stambaugh.
“I went through teen pregnancy myself and have a beautiful 26-year-old daughter,” Stambaugh said. But her educational journey was a rocky one, and she had to face being ostracized by her classmates and teachers alike. “Had I known there were such supportive services (as the Booth Program) out there, I probably would have felt more accepted,” Stambaugh said. By the time she was finally able to graduate high school, “my daughter was in the audience watching me cross the stage.”
Through the Booth Program and Cardinal Academy, pregnant and parenting teens are not only accepted, they are nurtured through one of the most difficult life paths: continuing their education as young parents. It’s an uphill battle, Stambaugh said. “But if they’re managing to be a teen parent, you’re talking about the toughest stuff people are made of.”
“Oh, they’re so strong. So, so resilient,” said Bergstrom. “There’s no 8-ball to tell you what’s going to happen, but when you have people you know you can count on — it’s a lot easier to deal with those hardships.”
With the right support, teens can navigate the challenges they face as young parents striving to continue their education. Stambaugh said she and others in the program are there to be that support.
“We got you. We can help you get through this,” Stambaugh said.
A love story
Rayne Sittner and José Sagrero, both 16, are attending high school while co-parenting their son, 9-month-old Uriah Edward-Ramon Sagrero. They attend school through the Booth Program and Cardinal Academy. The couple met in ninth grade at JROTC at Borah High School in Boise. As they talk about how they got together, they share furtive glances and affectionate smiles. “We’ve almost been together for two years now,” said Sittner.
The attraction between them was instant, Sagrero said. “What really caught my eye about her was her eyes. They really got me locked in.” Sittner nods and smiles in agreement. “There was a click,” she said.
The two began a courtship, hanging out and texting one another. “We eventually became a couple during the Boise Music Festival. In December, I happened to get pregnant — but we didn’t find out until June 2020,” Sittner said, “right after my 16th birthday.”
When she heard the baby’s heartbeat for the first time at the doctor’s office, “I burst into tears. I didn’t want to be a teen mom,” Sittner said. “I was scared.”
While at first their parents and family members were “surprised,” they were also supportive and have remained so. And, after a difficult pregnancy — Sittner had developed preeclampsia — “they induced me at 35 weeks.” Uriah was born a month early on Aug. 4, 2020, coming into the world a preemie at 4 pounds, 4 ounces and 15 inches long.
Sittner chose his first name and one of his middle names, Edward, which was a family name. “I liked Uriah because it means ‘the light of God.’”
Ramon was Sagrero’s idea. He says the name proudly, rolling the ‘r’ with gusto. “Ramon. It sounds suavé,” he said, smiling.
Mom — and dad — for life
With the support and help of their families, the young parents share Uriah — he stays two days a week at his dad’s. “Our parents definitely help out,” Sagrero said. “My mom steals him from me,” he says with a smile.
Sittner is delighting in Uriah’s progress as he grows and reveals more and more of his personality. “He smiles and he laughs. He’s ticklish,” Sittner said. And when he wakes in the night, she struggles like all mothers do with finding the right balance between over-nurturing and discipline. “It’s difficult to not want to cuddle with him. I’m trying not to co-sleep.”
Both young parents are planning to finish high school — they hope to continue going to school through Cardinal Academy. A big bonus is the onsite child care. Sittner then has her sights set on college; Sagrero is thinking about joining the military “or becoming a police officer like I’ve always wanted.”
Their plans as a couple are to stay together, not just for the baby’s sake, but because they want to be a family. “There’s just something about her that’s always kept me going; I want her by my side,” Sagrero said.
Sittner smiles back at him. “We’re hoping we’ll be in that structured family household.”
But they also know there is a long road ahead and that idyllic life just may not happen. “We’re expecting to stay together ... but time tells,” said Sagrero.
No matter what curveballs life throws at them, they have pledged to co-parent Uriah throughout his life and have committed to providing him a nurturing and loving home. “We’ll continue to be supportive of each other throughout our lives,” Sittner said.