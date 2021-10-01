I have a friend who passionately maintains that "The Sopranos" was the greatest TV show ever created. I disagree with his assessment, but I won't deny that David Chase's HBO drama was superb and fully deserving to be extended with a movie, especially after the series' ambiguous final episode.
The problem is that James Gandolfini passed away in 2013. He's obviously not available for a new "Sopranos" movie, but he has a son, Michael who is also an actor and looks a whole lot like his late father. That's probably why "The Many Saints of Newark" is a prequel to the beloved series and not a continuation of the story.
In a bit of a surprise, teenage Tony Soprano is only a bystander for much of this movie. He's a kid growing up in Newark during the turbulent '60s, watching as rival crime families vie for control of the city. Tony's uncle, Dickie (Alessandro Nivola) is the one directing the fight that eventually pulls young Tony into a life of crime.
It turns violent at times, as you should expect in any mafia story. The twist on this particular story comes when an African American rival (Leslie Odom, Jr.) decides to set up his own criminal enterprise, sparking more violence and a race war that threatens to tear the city apart.
It's a very convoluted plot, especially as it needs to tell both a cogent crime story as well as provide some fan service. Let’s be honest here, despite creator David Chase’s stellar reputation, I don’t think that this movie gets made if not for the ardent fan base clamoring for more.
The film works well enough as a drama, but casual fans will probably get lost trying to remember all the character names and connections and why they were important to the series. I know that I was frustrated trying to keep up, and I did watch the show back in the day. I can only imagine that somebody who isn't familiar with the show would be totally lost.
To be fair, the movie does work pretty well as a generic crime drama. The acting is quite good, the production design and costumes are top notch and the filmmakers are adept at turning up the heat into it all boils over into bloodshed.
It's a very competent production, but that's not a compliment given the TV show's unique characters and settings. There's really nothing here that feels like it has to come from the world of “The Sopranos," other than the character names. It’s a story that could have been plugged into several gangster movies with equal success.
Then again, I'm only one of those casual fans. I'm sure the super fans will devour this film in theaters and on HBO Max, eating up all the references to their beloved show. Even I recognized a few of the Easter eggs, and I grinned along with my cloudy memories.
I'm not going to pour cold water on anybody's memories of how much they loved the show, but neither can I fully recommend this over-plotted crime story to those with a lesser appreciation for "The Sopranos." Your enjoyment of "The Many Saints of Newark" will depend entirely on your familiarity and devotion to the original series.