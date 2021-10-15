“The Last Duel” is a frustrating movie. On the one hand, it’s a lavish period piece with superb acting and an interesting take on gender politics in the 14th century. On the other hand, it is over-stuffed, over-long and slowly paced. As much as I admired this film, I also found it to be a bit tedious to get through.
Based on real events, “The Last Duel” takes place in Norman France, when a woman (Jodie Comer) publicly accuses a knight (Adam Driver) of raping her. It turns into a he said/she said situation since there isn’t any corroborating proof of the woman’s claim. In order to settle the matter, her husband (Matt Damon) challenges the accused rapist to trial by combat. The idea is that God will strengthen the hand of the man who is in the right.
Complicating matters is the practice of also putting the woman to death if her husband fails to win his challenge. Apparently medieval Europe hadn’t gotten around to #MeToo yet.
The film is split into three separate tales, showing us how the three individuals saw this crime. It’s interesting that the different takes don’t dispute the facts as much as they color the intentions of the parties involved. Damon’s character’s story shows him to be an aggrieved nobleman who deserves justice, but he comes across as petty in the other two takes. Driver’s character is a seductive stud in his tale, but a predator in the next.
Most notable is Comer, who is magnificent playing a woman demanding justice at a time when women were only seen as possessions for the men in her life. She is a strong-willed and demanding protagonist and easily the best part of this movie.
Damon and Driver are also good, but Comer steals the show.
The problem is that the show is far too long. I understand that it’s difficult to fit three distinct takes into a standard movie running length, but there are far too many moments in “The Last Duel” where the filmmakers go over events that were already explained or focus on motivations that could easily be inferred, making the film into a two and a half-hour slog.
Despite this complaint, the film does look great. Ridley Scott has always been great at production design, and he absolutely transports us back to the 14th century, mud, guts, and all. He’s also great at staging the action sequence. After all these years, the man certainly knows how to make an exciting film.
As I said, the acting is solid, although Driver’s awkward accent is annoying, and the laugh-out-loud hairstyles frequently distract you from what’s happing on screen. Still, “The Last Duel” is a solid movie for grown-ups, buoyed up by a superb performance by Jodie Comer.
She’s the reason to see this film, even if you do have to wait until the end before she is finally allowed to shine.