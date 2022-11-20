Support Local Journalism


Traditionally, the day after Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday shopping season and is commonly known as Black Friday. This name works advantageously for any brewery that chooses to release a signature dark beer on that day. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the folks at Payette Brewing Company (PBC) will release the latest vintage of Twelve Gauge Barrel Aged Imperial Stout at their annual Black Friday Celebration of Dark Beer. Per the PBC info sheet, Twelve Gauge promises “a wildly robust recipe with rich oak, vanilla and bourbon notes from the barrel, heat from the alcohol, and toffee notes.” Of added interest, the 2022 vintage and its Churro variant both have ABVs of 11.8% compared to previous vintages’ 10% — that little bit of extra warmth sounds pretty good right now!

Now in its 11th year, PBC’s Black Friday Celebration of Dark Beer started as a tasting of a curated collection of rare and favorite dark beers. Having attended many of those early years’ celebrations, I recall that the earnest appreciation of all the flavors was second only to the sense of community — beer lovers sharing what they love about beer. More recent celebrations have grown and added additional entertainment options, but the focus on flavor and community has remained.

A Day to Celebrate Dark Beer

