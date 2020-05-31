For many it passes with nary a spotlight, but for local actors, set designers, lighting and sound techs, makeup and music artists — plus a few dozen hopeful, wannabe and professional filmmakers, and all their adoring fans — the i48 Short Film Festival is an annual rite of spring “tour de force” in the Treasure Valley.
This year, even though it’s slated during an unforeseen pandemic, the founders have decided in true show business spirit, the shows will go on — albeit a bit different than in years past. Filming takes place this weekend, judging wraps up Friday, June 5, with viewing of the films slated for Saturday, June 6.
If you’re unfamiliar with the i48, an acronym for “Idaho 48,” here is a shorthand primer:
It is an unconventional film competition and festival, now in its 17th year, where production, from start to finished film, complete with music and credits, is all done over the span of one 48-hour weekend, typically in May (sometimes in June).
There are rules for qualifying for judging and awards, including length (films are three to six minutes long), and the use of an assigned prop, line of dialogue and character. Plus — most important of all, you must get your film in before the 6 p.m. Sunday cutoff.
During the following week, all qualifying films are viewed by a panel of judges, including folks from the Idaho Film Foundation, Boise State University communications and film departments, entertainment media reps (full disclosure: I have been an i48 judge a handful of times) and self-described film buffs.
Then, the weekend after the grueling 48-hour filmmaking marathon, the films are typically shown on “the big screen” to an audience of fans, friends and family members. Popcorn is eaten, awards are handed out, the curtain goes down— and another i48 has come and gone, leaving filmmakers looking forward to h48, a similarly fast-paced filmmaking extravaganza with a horror-film theme that happens during Halloween.
This year, the producers of the event, Andrew Ellis and Josie Pusl, had to quickly come up with a way to carry on while observing COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. The solution, said Pusl, was to move the entire event online. Thankfully, that has not hindered participation — 37 teams have signed on.
“We didn’t want to cancel it,” said Pusl. “We thought, ‘We really gotta figure something else out here.’ This is our alternative to canceling.”
The teams were sent packets digitally on Friday with their assigned genre — film noir, comedy, sci-fi, action/crime, or adventure. The 2020 prop (a roll of toilet paper), lines of dialogue (“Where do we go from here?” and “Have you had enough?”) and characters (an exterminator and a collector) were also revealed.
The prop normally is handed out along with the packet but this year, Ellis and Pusl wanted to minimize any chance of contamination.
“We chose a prop we thought everyone would have in their homes. We felt relatively confident people would have a roll of toilet paper,” Pusl said with a smile. Other precautions include encouraging smaller teams, mask wearing and “working with people they know well,” she said.
The entry fee was reduced from $55 to $10, said Pusl, because “we wanted everybody who wanted to, to be able to participate. Everybody’s strapped for money these days.”
The films have traditionally played at both The Flicks and The Egyptian Theatre. This year, though, they will be streamed and available to view online, for free, through the Argos Productions streaming platform.
There will be cash prizes, but the number of awards is less than before. “We’re dialing it down a little bit,” said Pusl, adding, “for instance, we’re not giving awards for ‘best use of prop’ or ‘best use of dialogue.’”
She is grateful they’re still able to dole out the actual cash awards and said that’s because “we’ve got sponsors and we don’t have to pay theater rent this year,” Pusl said.
i48 experiences: 3 filmmakers chime in
Kody Newton of Newton to Newton Productions is a seasoned veteran. He’s submitted entries in i48, h48 and another i48-styled competition called The February challenge, he said. “The last three years, every single one,” Newton said. His first time out, Newton was a camera operator, but now he produces, directs and writes.
“There’s a special process you have to have with the ‘48,” he said. “I don’t even plan to sleep — if I do get to sleep, I consider myself lucky. Last year, I did from 4 to 9 a.m. Sunday morning.”
The i48 is not easy, said Newton. “Everyone should just be proud they finish their ‘48,” he said.
He starts the process Friday night writing the script. “The story is king,” Newton said.
He got into filmmaking in 2016 when he made a feature film with his two kids, son Tiego Newton, now 14; and daughter, Tylin Newton, now 11. His nephew and best friend, Bryan Newton, is also a member of the filmmaking team, and that first story was about Bryan’s son, a Make-A-Wish kid. The film was picked up and shown, hauling in $25,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“That’s when I decided I need to do this full time,” said Newton. Today, the Newton to Newton Productions team remains a family affair. And while the main bread and butter of the company is in filming weddings and business videos, Newton relishes narrative filmmaking opportunities and dreams of selling one of his films to Netflix or Amazon.
But there’s nothing like the adrenaline rush he gets every year i48 rolls around.
“There’s something about starting a project on Friday at 6 p.m. and at 6 p.m. on Sunday you’ve got something to show the world,” Newton said. “It’s a complete labor of artistic love that people are doing this.”
It takes on even more meaning this year as the pandemic has practically paralyzed all entertainment and events.
“I personally am aching to do something,” Newton said. “This quarantine has stopped all my muses. ... I’m excited to get outside and shoot.”
Elizabeth Findley
Elizabeth Findley, with a degree in music and another in media production under her belt, was initially looking to pad a demo reel she was putting together to get into broadcasting, when a friend told her about i48.
“My first time was in 2017 — I was interested in the narrative aspect,” Findley said. She and her team found “a silent film” in their packet “and we ended up winning for ‘Sounds of Silence.’ It was a whole new experience for me.”
Findley now runs her own show with Findley Productions, shooting music videos — for Afrosonics, Slade Brooks and Noah Kavre Experience, to name a few — plus weddings and promos. And “I still work in broadcast — I produce a radio show Mondays through Fridays: ‘Kasper and Chris’ on 670 KBOI AM.”
But every spring her filmmaking heart belongs to i48. The fast-paced process is addicting, she said.
“You just have to think on your feet a lot. ... You’re just trying to get it done on time. And at the end — you have a movie to show for a weekend of work.”
Plus, the memories you make while on set are priceless, said Findley.
“One time, I made a guy stay tied up in the garage for a whole day (while filming),” she said, laughing, “so that was fun.” Another time almost ended in disaster as she came down to the wire and discovered “I’d lost all my work — it didn’t save properly. We’re trying to move so fast, sometimes you forget to save things.” With only four hours to spare, Findley said she was able to replicate what she’d lost — barely — in the nick of time. They were able to turn in the film just under the 6 p.m. Sunday deadline.
But perhaps her favorite memory, at least so far, is one from that very first year. As the team was assembling and the i48 weekend approached, they discovered no one had any sound equipment and they were scrambling.
“We were still struggling to get audio,” Findley said. “Finally, we were able to borrow my (film) teacher’s audio gear — and then we got the silent film category!” They did end up using the borrowed equipment. “We used it as a prop,” Findley said, laughing.
Larry Dennis
Larry Dennis has been “in every i48 since 2009,” he said. But his theater cred goes back much further, to his college days in the ‘70s. He got a degree in radio and television production and published a fiction magazine, “EOTU,” in the late ‘80s.
Around that time, he was also dating a local actress who was in a production at the Stagecoach Theatre, “and I asked one of the directors if I could direct a show,” Dennis said. His directorial debut was Kurt Vonnegut’s “Happy Birthday, Wanda June,” and he hasn’t looked back since.
While he has had a side-by-side day job for the past 30 years at Alpha Graphics — formerly Bizprint — in Boise, Dennis has kept more than his toe in theater and filmmaking waters the entire time, starting his own production company, Clam City Productions, directing dozens of productions at more than 10 local theater companies, including Boise Little Theater, Daisy’s Madhouse and Alley Rep. In 2013, he produced the stage reading of “The Lady of Lyon” as part of the Idaho Sesquicentennial.
In March, Dennis was in the middle of rehearsals for Boise Music Week when it was canceled due to the coronavirus. The pandemic, he said, “pretty much made my life come to a standstill.”
He’s excited to be able to take part in one of his favorite production experiences again this year, even though there will be some changes.
“I’m glad they came up with how we can still do it,” Dennis said. “It’s been important to a lot of us for a long time. For local filmmakers — it’s what we do.”