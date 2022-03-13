When was the last time you visited a restaurant and knew exactly what wine you wanted to order? As a foodie and lover of the Treasure Valley restaurant scene, I enjoy perusing menus and often look them over days (or weeks!) before I visit to plan out my meal. And I love reading a good wine list. Yet, for many people, reading these lists can be confusing and overwhelming. In this article, we’ll cover a broad understanding of how these lists are organized, and in the next article, we’ll decode specific terms on the list. In no time you too can become a wine list aficionado!
Wine lists are created in a variety of styles including sequential pricing lists, wine varietal lists, regional lists and progressive lists. Sequential pricing lists break the wines into basic style categories of sparkling, white/rose, red, etc. and list wines from least expensive to most expensive. These lists are well-organized if price is your key factor but don’t give much information as to the style or qualities of the wines listed.
Wine varietal lists denote the grape variety such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, or Merlot and list wines that fall under that category and are ordered typically from least to most expensive. These tell you a bit of information regarding the grape although with international varieties such as Chardonnay, which can have a diverse range of traits based on where and how the wine is crafted, it can often be difficult to know what the wine is likely to taste like.
Regional wine lists are popular in restaurants that focus on specific regional food styles such as Italian or French restaurants. In these lists, wines are presented according to where the grapes are grown, and the wines made. For example, all Italian wines would be grouped together and then potentially subcategorized into different regions in Italy (Tuscany, Piedmont, etc.). These lists can be very useful when working to pair a traditionally styled food with a wine from the same region.
The last wine list style is my favorite. “Progressive” wines allow for a bit of creativity and fun, too. These lists categorize wines by styles such as “light and bright whites” to “full-bodied reds” and list the wines in the category by style rather than price. These lists allow for more obscure varieties (Blaüfrankish, anyone?) and regions to be included as well as conveying the style of the wine so you’ll know what it should taste like. But they can be more challenging pricewise as you’ll need to hunt to find one that fits your style and your budget.
Finally, take a chance. It can be hard to determine if you’re choosing “the right” wine. Remember, it’s all about adventure and experience. And with more adventures and experiences, you’ll learn to trust your palate, knowledge, and ability to choose your next favorite bottle.
The Aftertaste: “Corkage fee” refers to the cost of bringing your own bottle into a restaurant to enjoy with your meal. This can be a great option if you have a special bottle to enjoy or want to drink a higher-priced wine not found on their list. A key point of etiquette is that you should not (and often are not allowed to) bring a bottle that is on the wine list at the restaurant.