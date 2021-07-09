It’s summer and that means it’s the perfect time for canned wines. Canned what? Wine. Sound like an oxymoron? Not if you’re looking for an easy to enjoy wine that’s as convenient as it is tasty.
Canned wines may seem new to store shelves, but they have been manufactured in the United States, with varying degrees of success, since 1935. Acampo Brand from Lodi, California produced a Moscatel that year in canned form.
Over the next 70 years cans were innovated and utilized but issues of corrosion and tainted wine flavors kept them from being widely adopted. That is, until 2004 when the Sofia Mini Blanc de Blancs sparkling wines were released. A new age of canned wine was born leading to drastic changes in the market.
In 2020, canned wine held a $211.4 million market share and the category is expected to grow at an annual rate of approximately 13.5%. So, we know that canned wine is popular, but why?
The benefits of canned wine are varied but revolve around convenience, sustainability, portion control and wine preservation. Canned wines are convenient for easy chilling and taking out on adventures such as floating the river or camping. And while less than 20% of bottles are recycled, more than 70% of cans are recycled making them a much more sustainable option.
Looking to enjoy a glass or two of wine without wanting the rest to be wasted? Wine in cans allows for portion control with sizes varying from 1 to 2.5 glasses per container making it a strong economic option as well.
Lastly, wines are well preserved in cans due to lack of oxygen and protection from light giving them a 1 to 1.5-year shelf life.
There are many options for canned wine and they vary in style from sparkling, white, rose and red. In a recent guided tasting, I found a new favorite dry rosé in a can. Bonterra rosé is a dry wine made from organic grapes with a beautiful pink hue, notes of watermelon and white peach and a crisp, bright finish. Perfect for enjoying by the can (which is as attractive as the wine) and at a price of under $20 for a package of 4 cans, it won’t break the bank, either.
Red wine can be found in a can and yes, it can still taste good. Ready to drink and fruity with a touch of oak, House Wine red is a great option for warming up by the campfire and is priced under $6/375mL can.
Lastly, if you’re looking for a medium sweet wine, the Stella Rosa Platinum has intense notes of vanilla, sweet grapes and white flowers. If you like Moscato, this is a great option.
Wine is beverage shrouded in history and culture. From traditional bottle shapes to use of cork closures, wine packaging is steeped in hundreds of years of history. However, with the canned wine revolution, you can now easily enjoy a glass or can of wine in a convenient, easy to enjoy package. Cheers!
The Aftertaste: Did you know that acid is a key component of wine but it’s also what makes it challenging to package?
Wine cans have special, non-corrosive liners that are safe and BPA free but also keep the acid from compromising the can. Isn’t technology great?!