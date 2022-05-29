Ahead of Idaho Wine month in June, a new slew of award-winning wines was crowned Tuesday, May 24 at the 13th Annual Idaho Wine Competition. Six judges swirled, sniffed, and sipped through the 164 entries submitted in hopes of awarding medals to the highest quality wines. And, I was once again fortunate to be among the judging team and able to gain an inside view into some of this year’s best Idaho wines.
As a competition judge for over a decade, I’ve been fortunate to taste a wide variety of wines from the Gem State. And, as a Master of Wine candidate, I taste wines from the world daily. Stop by my house at 5 a.m. and you’ll find me studying and tasting, seeking to learn the classics and keep up on worldwide trends. Through my studies and this judging, what I’ve found is that the gap in quality between wines from established regions and our home state has shrunk significantly. Certain established varieties such as Syrah, Viognier, Riesling, Tempranillo and Malbec continue to shine while others such as Nebbiolo and Albariño are finding their way. It’s an exciting time to be in the Idaho wine industry and there’s never been a better time to be a local wine lover.
As I’ve said repeatedly, quality wines seem to be flowing from this area. From this year’s competition, 21% of wines earned gold or double gold medals. A solid number which represent wines that I look forward to eagerly enjoying. But the REAL story of this year’s competition is the overall high quality of wines entered. Silver medals were widely awarded with almost half of the entries earning this respectable award. When I first started judging the competition, we found the wines more rustic and less refined with far more Bronze and No Medal allocations. Yes, it seems that Idaho’s wine industry is coming into its own.
The star of the show was Cinder Winery’s 2020 Syrah, which not only won the Best Red Wine classification but also the Best of Show award. No stranger to earning medals for their wines, Cinder Winery’s winemaker/owner Melanie Krause has been a mainstay in the local industry cranking out consistently clean and enticing wines from the Snake River Valley. When asked about her thoughts on the win, Ms. Krause was not shy on her love of Syrah from Idaho stating, “I’m very happy to have this award given to the 2020 Cinder Syrah because I think it’s one of our best wines every year and a really great grape for the Snake River Valley. If I could recommend one red grape variety for people to try from Idaho, it would be Syrah.”
Ms. Krause’s sentiments reflect my own thoughts of Syrah from Idaho. When I travel and bring Idaho wines for wine enthusiasts unfamiliar with our state, my “go to” variety is Syrah. Not just because I love the grape, but because Idaho Syrah’s have unique characteristics. If you could blend the bold, jammy Australian Barossa Shiraz wines with France’s Northern Rhone’s powerful and savory Hermitage, you’d likely end up with a wine from Idaho. Uniquely bold, powerful, and driven by black fruits but with a savory edge. The best examples showcase the roasted meat and dried herb notes in tandem with the ripe fruits and are perfect for enjoying with smoked meats and game.
Syrah was not the only stand-out grape at the competition. For me the biggest surprise of the was a Nebbiolo from Koenig Vineyards that, well, actually tasted like a Nebbiolo. This finicky grape is known for the difficulty it has in producing high quality wines outside of Italy. A one-off winner or perhaps a signal of a what’s to come? Hard to tell but it was an intriguing find nonetheless.
Idaho wines have come a long way in improving quality-wise. The transition from rustic to refined Gem State wines has been gradual and while there is still work to be done it seems that the grape growers and winemakers in the state are on the right track. The key will be continuing to hone well suited varieties such as Syrah, Malbec and Viognier, while continuing to experiment with niche varietals like Albariño, Muscat, and Nebbiolo. The best part? We have a front seat to see what happens in the next decade. Cheers!
Exceptional Award-Winning Wines
- Best of Show/ Best Red Wine/ Double Gold Medal
Cinder Winery, Syrah 2020, Snake River Valley- $35
- Inky and bold, this powerful red wine shows attractive notes of ripe blackberries that are well-matched with the toasty oak and support a long, rich finish.
- Best Rosé/ Gold Medal
Dude DeWalt Cellars, Rosé 2021, Snake River Valley $26
- Comprised of Sangiovese, this dry rose is as refreshing as it is flavorful with raspberries and strawberry notes on the nose and palate and a crisp finish.
- Best White Wine / Double Gold Medal
Vale Wine Company, Chardonnay 2021, Snake River Valley $23
- Richly oaked with notes of baking spice, butterscotch, cream, and baked apples, this full-bodied white shows that Chardonnay can be balanced, bright, and well-crafted in the Gem State.
- Best Cider/ Double Gold Medal
Highpoint Cider, Mother Trucker, Idaho $3.59/ 16oz. Can
- Described as a Hazy, Juicy, Wild cider, the rich notes of yellow apple and guava extend through the rich body and linger pleasantly on the palate.
Kat’s Personal Picks
- Best ‘Other Red’/ Double Gold Medal
Koenig Vineyards, Nebbiolo 2019, Snake River Valley $32
- Savory thyme envelops the rich sour cherry and lavender notes and while the tannins are characteristically grippy and the acid bright, this wine shows clear finesse and balance.
- Double Gold Medal/ Best of Class
Hat Ranch Winery, Dry Moscato 2021, Snake River Valley- $21
- Perfumed honeysuckle and orange blossom this Alsatian styled Muscat over delivers with crisp acidity that is well balanced by the medium body and a long, persistent finish.
- Double Gold Medal
Williamson Vineyards , Albarino 2021, Snake River Valley- $27.60
Ripe peach, apricot and white blossom notes on the nose and palate extend to a long finish with ample lift provided by the brisk acidity.