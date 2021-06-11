Our stories connect us in ways that are sometimes not visible to the naked eye, yet those connections can create bonds so strong; they are the ties that bind. When the pandemic entered Idaho, we at Idaho Press told the stories we could, realizing the monumental challenge of attempting to record this moment for generations to come.
Simultaneously, the Idaho State Historical Society initiated The COVID-19 Project to gather Idahoan’s unique pandemic perspectives for posterity. With the thought that two can be better than one, we formed a partnership to collectively procure tales of history as it was unfolding for posterity.
One faction of our population deeply affected by the pandemic was Generation Z. The Gen Z kids saw school shut down, friends cut off, and even the precious Wi-Fi that connected them through social media often glitched or shut down at times, overloaded by the massive amount of online traffic created by our global hunkered down condition.
Eleven local Gen Z students, through State Historical Society’s “Guide, Engage, Mobilize High School Internship Program” or GEM, came together from across the Treasure Valley to create a new exhibit now debuting at the Idaho State Museum. It was installed on Friday, June 4.
The interactive display features some of the pandemic stories experienced through their eyes, and the eyes of their peers. From such touchstone moments as COVID-19 “how it started — how it’s going” memes; to spotlighting innovative Boise teens such as Hudson Hall who created COVID Candies (sales made thousands of dollars for COVID-19 relief); to TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, the cool-vibing, cranberry juice-swigging, Fleetwood Mac-singing dude cruising down an Idaho Falls street on a longboard. Each display panel is safely positioned at the socially-distanced recommendation of six feet apart. And for anyone who would like to contribute their own COVID-19 story, there is a QRT code at the end of the display that can connect you to the story collection site online.
Audrey Ralphs, a junior at Renaissance High School in Meridian and one of the GEM participants, said the project “focuses on how we persevered (through the pandemic), but also conveys a sense of community.” Ralphs reflected on how her generation weathered “education changes, our free time, social media … .” Working on GEM, she said, not only helped her work through the quagmire of how the pandemic affected her and her friends, but also gave the students an opportunity to hone some skills for the future. “The program allowed all of us to explore where our talents are,” Ralphs said. ‘We collaborated on a professional level and also worked with museum professionals on how to design the exhibit and with historians on how to say what we wanted to say. … It’s something we created. It’s a real big deal for everyone to see.”
Madeline Nielsen, a senior, also at Renaissance High, said the GEM students tried to set a positive tone. “We really were focusing on the words: courage, connected, hopeful. We looked at the small acts of kindness in the community. One exhibit shows that people put out flags for those who had passed. … or the drive-through graduations … and writing on chalk in driveways.”
Nikolas Makres, a freshman at Caldwell High School, said what drew him to the project was a desire to connect through all that had happened, “to let people know they are understood and they weren’t alone.”
Makres said one activity that changed for him during the pandemic was the way he interacted with his friends. “There was a lack of in-person (activities),” he said. “During the pandemic we would read books separately and then come back together in socially-distanced ways and outdoors to discuss.”
Nielsen said she got by with the help of Zoom meetings and calling friends and family. And she renewed and deepened an interest in her surroundings. “I’d go around and identify and find some cool rocks and fossils,” she said. “I’m a senior this year … I was really looking forward to my senior year.” At first, the distance learning was a huge challenge, but “I eventually grew to like it,” Nielsen said. “I could stay in my pajamas in school!”
About what others might glean from the exhibit, Nielsen said, “I hope people will feel hopeful for the future and to have that sense of community.”
Nielsen said the project looks at a number of issues that happened during the past year including the pandemic, social unrest and polarizing ideologies. “We were going though it all in the same time. We’re showing, ‘hey this is what happened in 2020 but in the end, despite our differences, we can all come together to become one again and support each other.’”
Emily Chivers is the curator of education for the State Historical Society. “I started the GEM program in 2019,” Chivers said. “This year we wanted to focus on our partnership with Idaho Press on the COVID-19 Project — and a bunch of kids that have gone through a lot.” Chivers said by working on the project, it allowed for healthy conversations around how the students were feeling about all that had happened to them. “Just to review what have we gone through and to see how reflective they were — it was amazing to see their hard work. These kids created this exhibit … which is really cool. I was blown away.”