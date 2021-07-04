When we bought our first home and moved to Eagle in 1974, we heard about Eagle Fun Days.
It sounded like a family event, but I wasn’t ready to venture out with a newborn and a three year old. My husband worked nights as well, so we didn’t attend for a few years. When our boys were older, we went to several Eagle Fun Days events. The pancake breakfast was delicious, and our boys loved the parade-especially the “Wet and Wild” part. The firemen doused the onlookers with water from the fire truck hoses. Kids and adults in the crowd would squirt water back at the firemen with water guns until everyone on the sidelines was drenched.
The event included food and craft booths, sometimes a carnival, fireworks, and the “Famous Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed.” I helped organize the first Eagle Fun Runs, sold food for the Friends of the Library, and herded the Bookworm in the parade.
Still, I never got up enough courage to attend the Nut Feed. I had never heard of what some people called “a delicacy.” Were they mushrooms from the mountains? Maybe they brought in oysters from the Pacific. When I asked what Rocky Mountain Oysters were, all I got were snickers and smiles.
“Oh, they’re excellent, especially if they’re fried crisp,” someone told me.
“But what are they?” I asked friends. I never got a straight answer.
Not familiar with cattle ranching, I wasn’t aware of what they did to bulls when they didn’t want them to reproduce or what they did with the results. When I found out what they would be serving at the “Nut Feed,” I gagged and swore not to imbibe.
Growing up in a city in the
Midwest, I did know about farms. As a child, we rented a farmhouse, but they grew corn, which made for a great place to play. When we drove along Indiana highways, we passed rows and rows of corn stalks. To me, they looked like long legs walking past the car window. The only thing I knew about cattle was the milk cow my grandfather had on his small Kentucky farm.
When I learned there were other things to eat at the “Nut Feed” and my friends encouraged me to go, I decided to attend. My husband was working that night, so I got a sitter for the boys and stood with my friends in a long line winding to the food tents. While waiting, servers handed out large plastic cups and filled everyone’s cups with beer. Our tickets included all we could eat and drink; the beer helped my apprehension about what I smelled cooking on the hot grills.
I filled my paper plate with potato salad, baked beans, and a roll. As I got closer to the sizzling main item, I decided to try one. “How would you like yours cooked, ma’am?” The burly cook, wearing a greasy apron around his barrel chest, grinned, and waited with his spatula. I looked at the breaded silver-dollar-sized slices and pointed at one very crispy item. “That one, please.”
The
cook scooped it up and placed it on my paper plate with finesse. “Only one?” He asked. I gulped and hurried to a table. Others were laughing and drinking beer and eating the bite-sized tidbits as if they were potato chips. No one seemed to notice I had only one on my plate. I tried not to think about what I was eating as I nibbled. It wasn’t too bad, just gristly. The oil and the breading helped me get it down with a bite of potato salad and a swig of beer.
The rest of the evening was filled with live country music and dancing until time to get the sitter home. After my night at the Nut Feed and my first taste of a Rocky Mountain Oyster, I was now an official Eagle resident.