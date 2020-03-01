Sometimes what goes around really does come around.
"The Drag: A Homosexual Comedy," a controversial, gender-bending comedy written in 1927 by Mae West, is set for a run at the Danny Peterson Theatre at the Morrison Center, March 5-22.
Darrin J. Pufall-Purdy, director of University Theatre and Costume Design, department of Theatre, Film and Creative Writing is the director of the play. Also contributing to the show with original devised choreography work is Anne McDonald of Frankly Burlesque.
According to a synopsis on the Boise State website, the play focuses on the cost of living a secret life. "Socialite Rolly Kingsbury is trapped in a loveless marriage and living with a secret. Rolly’s father is a homophobic judge, his father-in-law, a therapist specializing in gay conversion. Colorful characters, including Minerva Jayne, give audiences a glimpse of the underground world of 1920s queer life, culminating in a lavish drag ball."
The Drag is supported in part by funding from the Boise State University School of the Arts and presented by special arrangement with the Mae Company, Robert A. Finkelstein, and the Motion Picture and Television Fund.