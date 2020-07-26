Living through this coronavirus pandemic has caused us to do a number of things differently than before. We wash our hands for 20 seconds and sing the happy birthday song twice so we can know when it’s been long enough. My granddaughter Margaux, who turned 1 in April, knows the ditty only as “the hand washing song.” She was really confused when I asked her to sing it with me on a Zoom birthday call.
We now grocery shop while wearing a face mask. That’s different. By the way, all of you who are hanging your noses out over the top of your masks, you’re doing it wrong. Tuck in your nose!
And nobody’s going on vacation, at least not to Paris or Milan. The best we can do is stare longingly at reposted vacation photos on Facebook of trips of yore. Hey, we can’t go for the reals right now, but we can take a trip virtually.
Which brings me, finally, to today’s topic: virtual doctor or counseling visits through telehealth or telemedicine. Have you tried that yet? I have — let me tell you how it went.
Like virtually all of us going through this unprecedented time, I’ve had my good days — and some not so good. I decided to use our Employee Assistance Program or EAP, which is offered as a benefit at my work, to get in a few rounds of counseling. I figured it couldn’t hurt, and those pros who help others who regularly deal with anxiety, depression and general malaise, well, they probably have some tips for pandemic-induced, hopefully short-term symptoms.
The whole experience was a breeze, and I highly recommend it to anyone else who may be trepidatious about trying it.
Mine was facilitated through a Zoom call, but providers can use a variety of video-capable interfaces. While on the call, I really felt like my provider was truly listening to me. It was very comforting and nurturing.
I also talked with a couple of telehealth professionals to get their perspective. Dr. Ryan Heyborne, chief medical officer and health care provider for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Telehealth Project Coordinator Erika Lang who works for the Saint Alphonsus Health System both said the same thing: “Patients love it.”
Heyborne said it is equally satisfying for the provider and remembers the first time he performed a telehealth visit. “It was so pleasant to see a patient so grateful for the technology,” he said. Plus, you don’t have to wait for days or weeks for an appointment. “They were able to get in right away,” he said. “They feel like they’re able to get what they need and they seem more comfortable.”
It’s a technology that has been around and in use at Saint Al’s since 2008 but not used all that much. Now it’s fast becoming de rigueur. Since March, Saint Al’s has seen 20,000 patients through telehealth. “We’ve done more (telemedicine) in the last four or five months than in the past decade,” said Heyborne. Lang said it’s because we’ve all had to adapt to a new normal.
“Everyone in the world has had to adapt to a virtual world — and medicine is no exception,” she said. Lang said a big draw for the service is the convenience. “I’ve done a telehealth visit from work during my lunch break,” she said. Patients think it’s a great option and alleviates that sometimes l-o-n-g waiting time in the waiting room.
In addition to being able to offer patients a safe, virtual way to see their doctor, specialist, therapist or counselor, telehealth technology also gives patients a way to communicate with their loved ones. If they’re hospitalized, they can use telehealth to connect with their families. In addition, telehealth can also be used for COVID-19 screening, said Lang and Heyborne. And thanks to an executive order from Gov. Brad Little paving the way, most insurance companies and other payers such as Medicare and Medicaid, cover telehealth visits, which begin at a pretty affordable price point: $45 through the My eVisit service at Saint Al’s. And the hours aren’t bad, either: you can use the telehealth service seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all,” said Lang, “but it provides one more option to the patient than before.”