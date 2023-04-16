Support Local Journalism


When heavily marketed movies for grown-ups still flop one after the other, it’s easy to feel cynical about the state of cinema in the United States.

Movies like “Women Talking,” “Tár,” “Babylon” and “The Fabelmans” are losing tens of millions of dollars during their theatrical runs, meaning it’s becoming harder and harder for “adult” films to get studio funding. “Babylon” is just soaking in irony, as it’s a movie about the excesses of Hollywood in the roaring ‘20s and reportedly ended up making around $200 million less than it needed just to break even on its massively inflated budget.

