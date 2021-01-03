From the author: ”I drew part of the story from a recollection a friend shared about delivering his mother’s Christmas cookies on Christmas Eve. His recollection and the serenade (while in my driveway, I was treated to a very amusing impromptu Christmas carol serenade by a ragtag brass ensemble) fueled my imagination and mixed and mingled in my dreams one night, and in the morning, I added a healthy dose of imagination and a little whimsy and I wrote (this) fictional story.”
There are benefits when your dad is the high school band director. We inherited all kinds of damaged, orphaned instruments and got to mess around with them, figuring out how to fix them and how to play them. In time, my brothers and I created our own version of a brass band. A tuba, a trombone, two trumpets and a French horn. We‘d learned to read music before we learned to read books. Dad would make arrangements for our ragtag band, and come Christmas time we made it our job to serenade the neighbors in exchange for plates of Christmas goodies. We gave our youngest brother, Sid, the job of tagging along behind with a little wagon collecting plates of Christmas cookies after each serenade.
The neighbors seemed to get a kick out of it, and it was fun blaring Christmas carols at every house on the street. Well, at every house except the one at the end of the street. That place we avoided. Creepy old place … a basement house.
It had always been there as far as we could tell. Only weeds, a garbage can, and couple empty beer cans decorated that yard. It wasn’t abandoned. Old Bill lived there and as far as we knew, he always had. He was big, dirty and smelled musty. We’d often seen him stumbling down the street toward his basement after he’d finished his work pushing a broom around our small town’s only tavern.
Each year we dared each other to go to the door and knock, but we always chickened out. This year I’d announced that I was going to do it. We could see a little light leaking out of a window. He was home. I took a deep breath and started down the broken walkway. My brother Dan kept shoving me forward. I don’t recall what I’d planned to do. Ring the doorbell and run? I reached the door, gulped and leaned on the door bell. Old Bill must have been standing right behind that door because it flew open. He stood there glowering at me, a bottle of something in his hand.
“Well?” he growled. “What da‘ ya’ want?”
Dan, who must have felt guilty for shoving me, started playing “Jingle Bells” on his trumpet. I stepped back and joined him on my trombone.
“Do youse boys know that one, ‘Deck the Halls?’”
We did, and we played it.
“My wife always liked that one,” he said quietly.
“Your wife? You’re married?” The words just tumbled out of my mouth, but there they were. I just stood there stupidly, but somehow Old Bill wasn’t so scary anymore.
“Once was married. She died in a car wreck the year we started building this house. Never had the heart to finish it. She always said she was going to deck the halls when we got ‘er finished. So would ya’ play that song again?“
We did. And that great big, shaggy, smelly man smiled. His face looked different, softer.
Then Sid, we’d nearly forgotten he was there, stepped in front us with a tall stack of cookie-laden plates — our Christmas bounty for serenading. “Uh, Mister, uh, Mister Bill,” — none of us knew Old Bill’s last name, “the neighbors made some cookies. And, well, uh, Merry Christmas … from all of us on Toomey Street.“
Old Bill put the bottle down, took the stack of plates, and growled something like, “Well, I’ll be danged.” He looked up, nodded, stepped back inside and closed the door with his foot. We were left standing there staring incredulously at Jack who had just given away all of our sugary rewards.
“Wait,” he commanded, as he and ran around to his wagon parked behind our makeshift band. “I saved this one!” He pulled out a large Christmas tin filled, we knew, with our favorite holiday treat — Mrs. Ellis’s almond butter toffees.
Somehow, it seemed like that tin contained all the sweet reward we needed.
Derek started burping out, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” on his overgrown tuba and we headed home dipping into the tin of candy and grinning.