What will $100 get you these days?
How about 50 crisp $2 bills?
Take the Idaho Press 2-Buck Challenge and stop in at your local D.L. Evans Bank to get a fistful of $2 bills to spend on holiday fun, treats and gifts. By spending in $2 bills — pretty rare and noteworthy to both local businesses and shoppers — you are sending a message to the community that you’re keeping it local.
Be sure to get your bounty of $2 bills before next week’s Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.
In the meantime, why not get a little practice-shopping in?
What to buy? Here are some ideas to get you started.
Handmade Idaho Holiday Market
This is the final day for this all handmade, curated, 100% Idaho artist-run craft show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St. in Boise. More than 60 artists are participating. That includes 6-year-old Lucy and her sister, 9-year-old Lilly, who make “Lully Wands.” Admission is free and you should be able to get a lot of bang for your pocketbook of $2 bills — most items are in the $1 to $50 range, said “showrunner” Angela Stewart, who also is a maker/vendor with Ladybug Press.
If you get there early enough, you could score a limited-edition tote bag “filled with handmade goodies,” said Stewart. She plans on this being an annual affair, with a possible Mother’s Day edition as well.
Wintry Market at JUMP
Today is also the final day for the Wintry Market at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St. in Boise. Another handmade extravaganza, it is celebrating its ninth year and has about 70 regional vendors.
Writer and arts curator Amy Pence-Brown and interior designer Kristin Montgomery are the organizers. The “upscale and inventive indie art/craft holiday fair” was named Best Holiday Bazaar in Idaho in 2017 by Food & Wine magazine. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission.
Tammy Lisa/Misery to Meaning
You have until Saturday, Dec. 7, to take in this show by, and starring, Lauren Weedman at Boise Contemporary Theater. It’s a “don’t-miss” performance by Weedman, who’s done everything from the HBO series “Looking” to roles on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Will and Grace” and “Arrested Development.” Broadway World said, “ ... universality is what makes Lauren Weedman’s brand of comedy/performance so funny and so emotional. Whoever you are and whatever your life has been like, I’m betting you’ll find something in this show that hits close to home.” Weedman is a kick. Tickets are $19.08 for students, $29.68 for matinee and weekday-evening seats, and $40.28 for weekend-evening performances, plus processing fees.
Design, Color, Repeat
Check out the brand-spanking-new exhibit at the Idaho State Museum, “Design, Color, Repeat: Exploring Patterns and Prints.” It is replacing the cadre of Idaho’s First Lady attire and features clothing and other pieces spanning 150 years.
All of the items have Idaho connections, including a circa-1900 dress worn by Catherine Moore (wife of C.W. Moore, founder of Idaho First National Bank) and one worn by Velma Morrison in the ‘80s. Admission: $10 for adults; $8 military, veterans, seniors, college students; $5 for ages 6-17; free for ages 5 and under.