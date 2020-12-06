(Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of Terri Schlichenmeyer’s 2020 books gift guide. For Part 1, please visit our website: idahopress.com/community/life.)
SPORTS
If you’ve got a biker on your gift list this year, “Revolutions: How Women Changed the World on Two Wheels” by Hannah Ross is the book to give. It’s a history of bicycling mixed with feminist history. Wrap it inside a new helmet for a great gift, and add “Mobile Home” by Megan Harlan, a book about travel and the things we call home.
For the lover of sports, sort of, “Loving Sports When They Don’t Love You Back” by Jessica Luther and Kavitha A. Davidson is the right book to wrap up. It explores and discusses all the sports-related things that make your giftee take pause: loving teams that lose, racist mascots, paying for that new stadium, owners who are unethical...
BIOGRAPHY / MEMOIR
The biography lover on your list will be very happy to unwrap “Family in Six Tones” by Lan Cao and Harlan Margeret Van Cao. It’s a book about a woman who came to the U.S. from Vietnam as a young girl, settled in and became an American success but then struggled to raise an American daughter. It’s a book about family, legacy, love, and your giftee will adore it. Wrap it up with another story of time and place: “Miracle Country: A Memoir” by Kendra Atleework, set in Eastern Sierra Nevada, Minnesota, and back.
Is there a giftee on your list who’s obsessed with celebrity? Then why not wrap up “Ladeo Romeo: The Radical and Revolutionary Life of Charlotte Cushman, America’s First Celebrity” by Tana Wojczuk. It’s a fascinating story that includes history and a lot of old-time glitz and glamour, and history buffs might enjoy it, too.
If your giftee needs something inspirational this holiday season, wrap up “More Alike Thank Different” by David Egan. It’s a memoir about living with Down syndrome, competing in Special Olympics, and teaching those who need to learn. Wrap it up with “Sitting Pretty” by Rebekah Taussig, the likewise inspirational story of a disability advocate who never lets four wheels hold her back.
The reader who loves a good family story with a twist will love unwrapping “Let’s Never Talk About This Again” by Sara Faith Alterman. It’s the story of growing up in a strict family that abhors profanity — and then finding some skeletons on the family bookshelf.
HEALTH / SELF-HELP
What’s better than a family drama beneath the tree? “The Heart and Other Monsters” by Rose Andersen, that’s what. It’s the story of sisters, addiction, and learning more about them both than you bargained for. Pair it with “Empty” by Susan Burton; it’s a memoir about the work it takes to overcome eating disorders and the understanding it demands.
For the woman on your list who needs a little inspiration this holiday, wrap up “More Than Ready” by former White House Domestic Policy Council leader Cecilia Munoz. Intended especially for women of color, it’s a book of insights, inspiration, and stories that will give her something to ponder long after the tinsel is gone.
For your giftee who wants to dedicate their life to doing better, wrap up “One by One by One” by Aaron Berkowitz. It’s a book about how one tiny action (or a series of them) can make a difference in the world, and a doctor’s urge to be that change. Wrap it up with “Carville’s Cure” by Pam Fessler, the story of a disease and the people who changed how we look at its sufferers.
For the giftee who loves to people-watch the ones they love, wrap up “Perception: How Our Bodies Shape Our Minds” by Dennis Proffitt and Drake Baer. It’s a book about seeing things a little differently in several new ways. Wrap it up with “In Praise of Walking” by Shane O’Mara, a book that will encourage your giftee to get out and take a little stroll, and see what it does to a body.
The woman’s history lover on your gift list will truly be happy to unwrap “No Man’s Land” by Wendy Moore. It’s a story of British nurses in World War I and the barriers they broke under duress.
If you have a giftee who’s already tired of “adulting,” then you can’t go wrong with “Barely Functional Adult” by Meichi Ng. These humorous short stories, complete with cute cartoons, will tell your young adult (or an older adult, for that matter) that things will eventually work themselves out. Wrap it up with “The Hilarious World of Depression” by John Moe, a story with humor can maybe help with the worst days.
For the giftee who ponders the future beyond, “Death is But a Dream” by Christopher Kerr, MD, PhD may be the right gift this year. It’s a book about the end of life and how to see it as more than just a loss.
The person on your gift list who’s fascinated with biology and the way their body works will love “The Remarkable Life of the Skin” by Monty Lyman. It’s a look at your cover, inside and out, including nice surprises about your largest organ.
GIFTY BOOKS
Your giftee who loves “Strange Planet” comics will whoop when they open the gift with “Strange Planner” by Nathan W. Pyle inside. Yes, this is a planner, or a diary, or a journal, or just a way to make notes, keep memories, and have fun. Make it a better gift by wrapping “Greetings From Strange Planet,” Pyle’s collection of postcards, in the same snazzy gift package. Don’t forget “Stranger Planet,” for more alien fun.
If you’re on the search for a gifty-type book for a dog lover, look for “Dog Mom: A Love Story” by Isabel Serna. It’s a cute, quick read about dogs, canines, and our love for them. The giftee who loves all kinds of animals will love to see “A Guinea Pig Night Before Christmas” in the package, too.
You can’t possibly go wrong when you wrap up “We Are Santa: Portraits and Profiles” by Ron Cooper this Christmas. It’s a book filled with Santas from around the eastern and central sides of the country, and how they became Jolly Old Elves.
Stocking stuffers unite! Here are two books for your pop-culture maven: first, “Everything is Terrible” by Matthew DiBenedetti will have them laughing and agreeing with all kinds of annoyances and questions that will spark conversation at the dinner table. Then there’s “The Wisdom of Picard,” edited by Chip Carter, a collection of statements and thoughts uttered by the Star Trek captain. Bonus: information on which show, season, and episode the quotation can be found.
For the giftee who’s a fan of Walt Carr’s carrtoons, look for “Just Us!” by Carr. These are comics on racism, culture, and they’re wry and sometimes funny, they’ll poke at your sense of outrage, and for the person on your list who needs something different, here it is...
BUSINESS
The business-minded giftee will love finding “In Our Prime” by Susan J. Douglas beneath the tree this holiday. It’s especially perfect for feminists, since it’s about all the ways that women are challenging the status quo in work, politics, social norms, media, and everyday life.
Imagine how happy your business-minded giftee will be when “The Catalyst” by Jonah Berger is unwrapped. It’s a book about changing people’s minds, even when they’re firmly made up. Somebody will be doubly happy seeing “Sway” by Pragya Agarwal in the gift, too; it’s a book about unconscious bias and how to change that, too.
For the businessperson who’s also a fan of history, “George Washington, Entrepreneur” by John Berlau will make an awesome gift. It’s the story of our first president, a man who was also a very smart businessman, and how his decisions and his support of others altered the way America was built. Pair it with “Transfluence” by Walt Rakowich, a book on leadership in today’s business world.
No doubt, there’s a creative person on your gift list, someone who’s dedicated to their craft. So this is the year to wrap up “The Death of The Artist” by William Deresiewicz. It’s a look at how artists — real artists — are managing to make a living and how maybe it’s time to reframe art to the level of importance it deserves.
For the person who’s got their business humming despite the pandemic, “Winning Now, Winning Later” by David M. Cote will be a winning gift. It’s a book that explains how a business can do well now, while preparing to do well in years to come. Wrap it up with “Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future” by Margaret Heffernan, another book on keeping an eye on the business horizon.
For the giftee who’s also a fan of money, wrap up “In the Eye of the Storm: My Time as Chairman of Bank of America During the Country’s Worst Financial Crisis” by Walter E. Massey with Rosalind Kilkenny McLymont. It’s part memoir, part inside look at the crisis, all readable. Don’t hesitate to pair it with “A Blessing: Women of Color Teaming Up to Lead, Empower, and Thrive” by Bonita C. Stewart and Jacqueline Adams, a book on leadership and leaning toward one another for success.
FOR THE LGBTQ READER
For the person who craves a thriller, “These Violent Delights” by Micah Nemerever is the gift to give. It’s a novel of two young men who meet at college and soon become obsessed with one another in different ways. But one is cruel, the other is fearful, and you know this ain’t good...
The person on your gift list who loves drag will love “The Cockettes: Acid Drag & Sexual Anarchy” from the archives of Fayette Hauser. It’s a lavishly-illustrated 50-year anniversary look at drag and the counterculture, and it’s absolutely for grown-ups.
If your giftee is a die-hard, conference-attending, never-miss-an-appearance fan, then wrap up “Conventionally Yours” by Annabeth Albert. It’s the story of a road trip, two fierce hate-fests, one romance, and two fanboys, but who’s the biggest? Wrap it up with “Date Me, Bryson Keller” by Kevin van Whye for double the love.
Here’s something unique: “They Say Sarah” by Pauline Delabroy-Allard is a best-seller in France, and a skinny book that your giftee won’t be able to stop reading. It’s the story of a single mother who’s living in Paris with her child. The woman has a boyfriend but one New Years’ Eve, she meets a woman who changes everything. Pair it with something nonfiction, like “I’ve Been Wrong Before” by Evan James, a book of essays on life, coming out, relationships, and more.
Fans of biographies will want to unwrap “Mama’s Boy” by Dustin Lance Black. Black, a screenwriter and activist, tells the story of his childhood, having been raised by a single mother who suffered a lifetime of almost-insurmountable issues, and how they came to terms with everything they’d endured together. Pair it with “Daddy” by Michael Montlack, a book of essays on this and that and the other.
Another great memoir, “Later: My Life at the Edge of the World” by Paul Lisicky, the story of finding a place to settle down, and watching an epidemic as it changes that newly-beloved place.
The starwatcher on your list will love “Inside the Hollywood Closet: A Book of Quotes” by Boze Hadleigh. It’s a who’s who and a what-was-what that looks back at who said what about life as a gay star, and it’s fun!
The reader who wants something unique will enjoy “The Last Alias: True Stories and a Tale That Might Be” by Ste7en Foster (and no, that’s no typo). As humans, we are many different things. This book will make you think: who are YOU?
PETS AND ANIMALS
If your giftee is a “cat person,” then you can’t go wrong when you wrap up “Cat Vs. Cat” by Pam Johnson-Bennett. It’s a book for when there are two cats in the house and they don’t like one another one bit. Wrap it up, and avoid hissy fits.
If a pet-themed novel might be perfect for the hard-to-buy for animal lover, look for “Of Mutts and Men” by Spencer Quinn. It’s a mystery, as told by Chet the dog, who is half of a crime-solving duo. See if your giftee doesn’t sit up and beg for this kind of book. Pair it with “The Bright Side Sanctuary for Animals” by Becky Mandelbaum, a novel of family drama and rescue animals.
Imagine how happy the horse lover on your list will be when “Horse Crazy” by Sarah Maslin Nir is opened this holiday. Here, your horsey giftee will find a story that’s familiar: a lifelong love of horses, horses through history and culture, and finding horses wherever you look.
If your giftee is a Rescue Mom or Dad, you can’t go wrong with “Dawgs: A True Story of Lost Animals and the Kids Who Rescued Them” by Diane Trull with Meredith Wargo. That title should tell you everything you need to know...
TRUE CRIME
The person on your gift list who loves a good murder will be happy with “18 Tiny Deaths” by Bruce Goldfarb. It’s the story of Frances Glessner Lee, a grandmotherly woman whose small doll-house-like crime-scene recreations revolutionized the science of forensics. Wrap it up with “How to Catch a Killer” by Katherine Ramsland, PhD, a book filled with stories about serial murderers, how they’re profiled, and what it took to put them away.
No true crime fan will want to miss unwrapping “Doctor Dealer” by George Anastasia and Ralph Cipriano this year. It’s the story of a motorcycle gang, a dishonest doctor, drugs, murder, and loose money. Wrap it up with this unusual true crime book: “The Last Assassin: The Hunt for the Killers of Julius Caesar” by Peter Stothard. Yes, it’s really every bit as fascinating as it seems.
What would make your true crime fan happiest this holiday? This: “Dancing with the Octopus” by Debora Harding. When she was a child, Harding was the victim of a horrible crime. Years later, when trying to deal with what had happened years prior, she meets the man who hurt her, so... Please do pair it up with “Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir” by Natasha Trethewey, who writes of a family tragedy and a mother’s history.
CHILDREN — PICTURE BOOKS
For the littlest giftee who’s just learning their ABCs, there are two great options: superhero fans will love “T is for Thor: A Norse Mythology Alphabet” by Virginia Loh-Hagan, illustrated by Torstein Nordstrand. Pair it up with the slightly gentler “H is for Honey Bee: A Beekeeping Alphabet” by Robbyn Smith van Frankenhuyzen, illustrated by Eileen Ryan Ewen. These are A B-U-tiful pair of gifts.
For the kid who loves to sing and dance, or the child who loves silly poetry, Dan Brown’s “Wild Symphony” is a great book to give. Written by the “The DaVinci Code” author, this is a book of poetry with kid-friendly inspirational sidebars, and it comes with a free app so your child can follow along, musically. Wrap it up with “Lions & Cheetahs & Rhinos Oh My!” by John Platt and Moira Rose Donohue. It’s an informational book filled with artwork and wild animals, and it’ll absolutely appeal to your wild child.
Little animal lovers might also like “Memoirs of a Tortoise” by Devin Scillian, illustrated by Tim Bowers. It’s a clever, sad, and oh-so-sweet tale of a long and wonderful life and loss and love again. Pair it with “Tails from the Animal Shelter” by Stephanie Shaw, illustrated by Liza Woodruff, a book about pets for adoption, pets looking for a new home, pets your child could love.
What do you get your favorite little horse lover? This: “The True Story of Zippy Chippy, The Little Horse That Couldn’t” by Artie Bennett, illustrated by Dave Szalay. It’s the tale of a racehorse who didn’t race. Who would ever love him then?
For the youngest book lover who seems fascinated with medicine, “The Polio Pioneer: Dr. Jonas Salk and the Polio Vaccine” by Linda Elovitz Marshall, illustrated by Lisa Anchin might work. It’s also a great idea for the child who hates shots. Wrap it up with “All the Way to the Top” by Annette Bay Pimentel, pictures by Nabi H. Ali. It’s the tale of Jennifer Keelan-Chaffins, who uses a wheelchair, and the very brave and inspirational thing she did just before the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed. Keelan-Chaffins wrote the foreward to this book.
Farm kids and kids who love to visit farms will adore “Prairie Days” by Patricia MacLachlan, the story of being in the country. Kids will love it; you’ll enjoy the artwork by Micha Archer. Pair it with “This Land is Your Land,” words and music by Woody Guthrie, artwork from Kathy Jakobsen.
For the “I Don’t Wanna” kinda kid, “Otis P. Oliver Protests” by Keri Claiborne Boyle, illustrated by Daniel Duncan is perfect this holiday. It’s the tale of a boy who hates baths and will go to unusual lengths to avoid them. Wrap it up with “Christopher Pumpkin” by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet, illustrated by Nick East. It’s about a little boy pumpkin who’s not your usual scare!
Since the littlest person on your gift list loves to hear stories about other kids, “A World Together” by Sonia Manzano would make a great gift this year. Written by Sesame Street’s “Maria,” this book is from the National Geographic folks, so you know it’s full of great photos from around the world, too. Wrap it up with “Our Favorite Day of the Year” by A.E. Ali, illustrated by Rahele Jomepour Bell, a book about holidays and celebrations around the world.
For a kid who can sit a little longer than most, “Pirate Nell’s Tale to Tell” by Helen Docherty & Thomas Docherty is a great book to try. It’s a longer, more involved tale of high seas and hijinx, whales and swashbuckling. Wrap it up with “Jules vs. The Ocean” by Jessie Sima, a book about the water, a sand castle, and guess what happens...
Young scientists and dinosaur fans alike will enjoy “Dinosaur Lady: the Daring Discoveries of Mary Anning, the First Paleontologist” by Linda Skeers, illustrated by Marta Alvarez Miguens. Hint: share it, and then share the details in the author’s notes.
The little monster maven on your gift list this year will really enjoy “Travel Guide for Monsters” by Lori Degman, illustrated by Dave Szalay, a travelogue for the creature-on-the-go. Wrap it up with “I Love My Fangs!” by Kelly Leigh Miller, a tale of a very important lost tooth. And on that note, why not put “Letters from My Tooth Fairy” by Brooke Hecker, illustrated by Deborah Melmon in the package, too?
The budding politician on your gift list might enjoy unwrapping “Elizabeth Warren’s Big, Bold Plans” by Laurie Ann Thompson, illustrated by Susanna Chapmen. It’s a kid-friendly version of Warren’s biography, meant for older storytime lovers. Pair it with “Truth and Honor: The President Ford Story” by Lindsey McDivitt, illustrated by Matt Faulkner, for a great gift for your future politician.
For the kid who enjoys current events, “Your Voice is Your Superpower!” by Jessica and Sandy Bohrer, a book about voting and the First Amendment.
CHILDREN — BOOKS FOR YOUNG READERS
For the kid who loves animals and mysteries (not necessarily in that order), wrapping up “The Great Pet Heist” by Emily Ecton, art by Dave Mottram, might be the best thing to do this holiday. It’s the story of Butterbean the weiner dog, his fellow pets, and what happened on the day that Mrs. Food fell and hurt herself. Will someone come to take care of them, or will they have to make better plans?
The princess on your list will love “Eight Princesses and a Magic Mirror” by Natasha Farrant, illustrated by Lydia Corry. It’s the story of a mirror cast by an enchantress, and in it are eight princesses who flat-out refuse to act princess-like, but instead are brave, fierce, and tough.
If there’s a football fiend on your list this year, wrap up “Gridiron: Stories from 100 Years of the National Football League” by Fred Bowen and James E. Ransome. It’s a book your young fan will read again and again. Here’s another book that young readers will reach for repeatedly: National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021. Filled with photos, sidebars, graphs, and fun information, it’s one of those I-know-this-and-you-don’t kinds of books, and it’s perfect for your child’s stocking.
BOOKS FOR TEENS
Think before you wrap up “The Body Image Book for Girls” by Charlotte Markey. Is your giftee ages 12 and up? Will she be OK with this as a gift? Are you OK with it? If your answer is yes, and yes, then YES. Wrap it up with “Body Talk” by Kelly Jensen, a book of essays on “radical anatomy.”
The fantasy lover on your list will love “Poisoned” by Jennifer Donnelly, a Snow-White-type tale of an evil queen and her efforts to kill a princess. But was the queen really behind the plot to cut out the princess’s heart? Wrap it up with “Little Creeping Things” by Chelsea Ichaso, a story of repressed memories, bullying, and a murder that may (or may not) have happened the way one girl thinks it did.
For the romantic on your gift list, look for “More Than Just a Pretty Face” by Syed M. Masood. It’s a novel about a boy and a girl and another girl and love with the perfect-for-you person. Pair it with “The Voting Booth” by Brandy Colbert, the timely story of a boy, a girl, a vote, and a fight to maintain democracy.
If there’s a car nut on your gift list, then you can’t go wrong with “Racers” by Neal Bascomb. It’s a true World War II story of a woman race car driver, a Jewish racer, a fast car, and showing Hitler a thing or two.
Your young cook is going to love unwrapping “The Healthy Junior Chef Cookbook” from Williams Sonoma; the recipes are easy but challenging (be sure to point out your favorite) and oh, those pictures! Wrap it with a new kitchen tool set for the best gift.