Turnaround Time

“Turnaround Time” by Oscar Munoz (with Brian DeSplinter) is both a personal biography of Munoz and a story of his turnaround efforts as CEO of United Airlines.

Seat backs up, tray tables in locked position.

You know the drill: wrestle your roll-on, carry-on, a jacket, phone and a book, fast-walk like an Olympian down a hallway, and pass through a hobbit-sized door. Heave one bag up and one down before plopping yourself into a minuscule seat, ready to go. In “Turnaround Time” by Oscar Munoz (with Brian DeSplinter), you’ll see behind the departure gate for that flight you’re taking.

Oscar Munoz

