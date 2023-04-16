The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise

“The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise” tells the story of 84-year-old Louise’s road trip with her young caretaker, Tanner.

Your cruise control is all set.

The sun is shining, not a cloud in the sky and the roads are smooth, you’ve packed snacks, you have a few goofy side-stops in mind, a couple of restaurants you want to try, and no timeline to meet. It’s a great day for a road trip, as long as — in the new novel “The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise” by Colleen Oakley — the cops don’t catch you first.

