You sure practiced enough before you were judged — and that’s what an audition is, a judgment. Can you handle the lines? Are you a fit for the part you want, or would you be better as a walk-on? Being someone else in a play is fun but not always easy. Neither, says Jim Fielding in his new book “All Pride, No Ego,” is being someone else at work.

Born in Toledo into a big extended clan, Fielding says that it looked like he was a member of “the perfect nuclear family.” The truth was, though, that “vulnerabilities and dysfunctions were numerous” and that included homophobia, which was a problem: when he was 6 years old, Fielding realized he was gay.

