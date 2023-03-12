Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Black Founder

In “Black Founder,” author Stacy Spikes writes about setbacks and times of struggle on his way to success.

A good building starts with a substantial foundation.

No matter where you go from there, that base is an opening action, an announcement, a public sign of things to come. Whether it’s a new home for human, hoopty, or heirlooms, or the future site of industry or ideas, the foundation is the start of something exciting. In a new business and as in the new book “Black Founder” by Stacy Spikes, it needs to be solid.

Stacy Spikes

Stacy Spikes is the author of “Black Founder.”

Recommended for you

Load comments