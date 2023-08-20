.Expect Record setting rainfall today and Monday across the region
associated with the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. This will likely
produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings
may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with
debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and
rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A monsoon moisture surge today followed by tropical moisture
from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary on Monday has increased
confidence in the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest
rainfall is expected Monday when Hilary's moisture interacts
with an incoming Pacific upper trough, producing rainfall
rates as high as 4 inches per hour.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Peter H. Kim, author of “How Trust Works,” says there are 10 main characteristics we consider before we trust another person.
Three words that, when said in a business situation, make you want to lean more toward the latter. You just know that an excuse is forthcoming, that a whopper of a tale is about to be told, and that if you weren’t so savvy, you’d be hoodwinked. In the new book “How Trust Works” by Peter H. Kim, you may learn how to avoid that mess.
As someone in business, you’ve always had a good sense of when someone’s pulling your leg, but these days, your radar is keener. You’re not alone, says Kim: a Pew Research Center report four years ago stated that “64 percent of respondents in the United States felt that their trust in one another had diminished...” So how do you start trusting your employees, customers and vendors again? How do you gain their confidence?
When we meet someone new, Kim says, there are 10 main characteristics we consider, however quickly, before we trust them: is the other person around when needed; are they competent and reliable; can they be discreet; are they fair-minded; are they basically honest; will they be loyal; are they open in their attitudes; “will they keep their word”; and how will they work with others?
These are important, but we also need to be aware of our own tendencies. What inferences and biases do you have, internally? What personality traits do you need to see when you’re expected to trust someone?
Know how and when to apologize, and understand that “I’m sorry” can backfire. Be ready to take responsibility for a bad situation. Know that all the good in the world may not “balance” a really bad scene (but it can lessen the impact). Understand that few things are clear-cut. Know how to break out of a “bubble” of mistrust.
And finally, remember that “There are real monsters in the world. However, we sometimes also fight phantoms of our own making. And tragedies can arise when we can’t distinguish between the two.”
In this divided world today, it’s hard to know whom to believe, isn’t it? It’s political, it’s social, it’s ubiquitous. Sadly, “How Trust Works” may not help you much to decide.
There’s no doubt that what you’ll find inside these covers is solid — if you can get past that it’s not very interesting and certainly not very lively. Author Kim offers many analogies to smooth a reader’s understanding, but it often seems that either the connection between story and point made is shaky, or the analogies’ length allows for attention slippage. Try as you might, doesn’t help that there’s a lot of wordy repetition here, either.
Still, though this book reads like a college lecture that’s held too early in the morning, there are useful nuggets of information to be found. This is no how-to by any means, although the chapter titled “How We Move Forward” may be of the most help — and that might redeem “How Trust Works” for you. Or not.