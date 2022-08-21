Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Every day, you go to work and quietly do your job.

There’s no fanfare, no hourly kudos, parades, or regular praise; you were hired for a task or a series of tasks and that’s what you finish. It’s the work you’ve chosen and nobody notices that you do it well but, as in the new book, “All the Living and the Dead” by Hayley Campbell, they’d notice if you didn’t.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments