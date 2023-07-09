Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Goodbyes are never easy.

Even if it's just "so long!" or "see ya later," and there'll be other times together, your mind lingers on the fun you've just had. Call you tomorrow, hurry back, don't be a stranger, the sting is minimal. But "The Book of Pet Love & Loss" by Sara Bader may help when "goodbye" is forever.

Recommended for you

Load comments