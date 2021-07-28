Ted Kunz, who wrote his way to become one of Idaho Press' hot-ticket, widely read contributors, didn't start out that way. He (now famously) sent out an email query, wondering if there might be any interest in Idaho Press publishing monthly missives from the road as he attempted the feat of circumnavigating the globe on two wheels(!). With nary a journalism degree and scant experience — his clips consisted of two articles published a few years back in a motorcycle magazine — this editor decided to roll the dice.
Sure, the venture would more than likely fail and there were nearly countless ways that could happen: the trip would be boring or end quickly due to all kinds of possibilities, the monthly "dispatches" would come in … but just not up to snuff. Or, of course, and God forbid, there could be an accident.
But that bold, brash, brazen idea — it was just too good to pass up.
Kunz started out on his journey in April 2019 and sent his first submission in May. Suffice to say it was a keeper. And so, for two years Kunz traveled and wrote about what he did, what he saw, who he said hello to along the way, what he ate, where he slept, the adventures he had.
And readers hung onto every word.
He made it to the tip of South America on his motorcycle, traded down for a bicycle in South Africa — and started pedaling. He encountered extreme heat, fatigue, hunger and thirst. He holed up in Zambia, Africa when borders shut him in there due to the pandemic. While stuck, he made lemonade out of lemons by building the Castlewood Science Laboratory for the Libuyu School in Livingstone, Zambia.
Kunz had been back home since May. And, due to popular demand — and a partnership with Idaho Press — you can read all of his dispatches in one book: the "Two-wheeled Wanderer An Obscure Man in Obscure Places" is now out on bookshelves.
Kunz will be reading some of his favorite passages from his meanderings and signing books this week at Rediscovered Books in Boise, as well as at George's Cycles. Goerge's is the shop that custom built the very bicycle that took Kunz through Africa, so it's a tip of the hat both ways.
Idaho Press caught up with Kunz via email and asked him what it's like to be back, what he learned from his time on the road and the surprises that befell him along the way.
IP: Ted Kunz, who knew what fate would befall you when you set out on your motorcycle from Boise to travel around the world … I can't imagine that a global pandemic or building a science lab would be possibilities in your mind then. And yet … as fate would have it. But what, then, WERE you thinking about when you set out on two wheels? Can you share with us your thoughts, hopes, dreams that compelled you to start such a journey?
TK: Before I left, some people told me they thought I must have a death wish. In truth I had a life wish. Meaningless work, the routine of producing and consuming, out of cultural habit, was gnawing at me. Personally, I was overweight and underwhelmed. I had to escape. The quality of my life depended on it.
In my earlier travels, I got a real taste of life outside the machine of Western civilization, and I hungered for more. I suppose it was all driven by of a profound desire to live the short existence I have to the absolute fullest. When I die I expect to simply disappear, ashes and dust, and be quickly forgotten. For me, there is no magical kingdom waiting on the other side. That belief inspires me live a little differently, maybe.
Truthfully I went in thinking the trip could range from a grisly death to a glorious marriage to an African princess. My expectations, realistically, were much more in the middle. The outcome, though, was unpredictable. And how sweet it is! The pandemic ended the trip, but I’m beyond grateful for the experiences that came in spite of it.
IP: As a man reaching for the stars — or more to the point, going for the miles — had you given any thought to how long you might be when you began your quest? Or were you more of the "let's just see what happens" mindset?
TK: Initially the trip was envisioned to be around the world on a motorcycle, perhaps 60,000 miles. I’d estimated two years but was comfortably budgeted for four to five years if any of the many possible distractions grabbed me. The decision to switch to a bicycle for Africa blew out that two-year timeframe a bit. Then of course the pandemic blew out everything altogether.
Part of being a traveler is the art of letting go. Once I was around Dispatch IV, July 2019, I truly began to flow. Brave yet prudent, and open to absolutely anything. To reach that traveling flow state, “the zone,” is magic. I only wish everyone could experience it. The greatest gift I could wish for a fellow human.
IP: You never really spoke of love or romance when you wrote your dispatches, but as a single man out on the road, one could imagine you left a heart or two on the roadside along the way. Was that one of the more difficult parts of the journey, not being able to forge any lasting relationships? Or can you just talk about perhaps some of the friendships you were able to make and possibly keep?
TK: I didn’t speak of a great number of events and ideas because we write for a respected community newspaper in a deeply conservative state. There’s a whiff of censorship that naturally happens out of good ol' business considerations. We’re living under much more of an ideological regime than we might perceive.
I could write a twin book to "The Two-Wheeled Wanderer." All 27 dispatches, the exact same trip, but all the “other” things going on. Both versions of the book would be completely true. The alternate book would have none of those cultural repressions, though. Whether that book could find an audience in a world awash with books, I don’t know.
But yes, to not dodge your question, indeed, I met a number of fantastic, intelligent women, and we remain in contact today thanks to the internet. Might I return to try to love one someday? That’s no simple thing, but certainly possible.
IP: You kept your trusty iPhone close and intact. But it seemed like you were pretty much devoid of any other technology or outlets such as movies, TV. Was eschewing technology and/or devices part of your "being in the zone" philosophy or strategy?
TK: Each time I entered a new country, right after passing customs and finding money, I would visit a mobile phone service provider and get a new sim card. As a result, I was essentially online anywhere there was a signal, which was everywhere outside of the wilderness. Although I didn’t carry a laptop, regularly writing every dispatch on my iPhone, I was online more than I’d like to admit.
I will say there are far fewer televisions out there, with far fewer channels. Internet Wi-Fi is much less available, too. It is liberating to live outside the media industrial complex. Amazing what people find to talk about when they’re not drowning themselves in politics. Amazing how people get so submerged in entertainment disguised as information that they don’t realize how much they are getting their lives used up by the 24/7 bottomless media machine. It was good to escape it for a time, but back here, I am constantly reminded that Americans are fluent in politics, but not so fluent in more practical diversions. That’s a bummer sometimes.
IP: What kind of kid were you — nerdy, sporty, a dreamer? Or bits of all three?
TK: Bits of all three and more! It seems like every two to five years I’m a different man. At Meridian High School, my first two years I spent all my lunch breaks hidden in the library. I read a lot. I was shy. A loner. I had goals; teeny stuff seemed like a distraction.
By my junior and senior year, I was a grandstanding extrovert, a harmless troublemaker, and a degree of “popularity” came with all that. Then off to university and I went nerdy again. In my adult life I seem to repeat cycles of years of introversion and discipline followed by years mostly unchained. Always a dreamer though! The list of hare-brained ambitions I’ve attempted is long. Once in awhile, one ambition works out. Yes, sometimes even a blind squirrel finds a nut.
IP: Your writing seems to be in a sort of stream of consciousness, honest, matter-of-fact style. Are there any authors who inspired you or whose works you emulated? Can you talk a bit about how you "came into your own" a writer on the road, sending back his monthly dispatches?
TK: During those intermittent years of introversion I read widely and frankly I’ve been influenced by several dozen writers and philosophers. Too many to list, and no need to drop names.
I think writing is like a lot of gifts: You’re kind of born with it. I probably heard a hundred times from teachers, professors, colleagues and friends: “You are a writer.” Yet I fancied myself as an analytically rigorous, quantitative, wanna-be corporate financier. That effort made me a better thinker, and because I often dealt in cerebral financial structures, I think it made me a better storyteller; a better communicator of the complex.
I remember in my 20s I wasn’t very smooth with women. I was poor, nerdy, dressed like a dweeb, but I was also resourceful, smart, and determined. Text messaging was just getting popular in those days. If I could get a woman’s phone number, I knew I had a chance. With texting, I began to master the art of the clever quip, a turn of a phrase, maybe out of evolutionary instinct. Most women respond to brevity and wit, thank goodness.
I don’t think “writer” is something anyone should want to be, though. It’s like a lot of artistry. It’s a bit of a curse.
I just re-read "The Two-Wheeled Wanderer" book. It reads like it was written on an iPhone, because it was. It is compact and austere. There’s something limiting about writing prose in a little open window on a mobile phone, as opposed to facing a big, blank page on a computer screen. It forces high-impact efficiency. It gets to the point!
IP: Idaho Press readers became enamored of your writings pretty quickly, looking forward to each month that would come with a new installment. And many, at your encouragement, sent you emails while you continued your journeys. Can you share some of those interactions, or talk about how it felt to be continuing the conversations in that way?
TK: In the first four dispatches, I wasn’t quite finding my voice. In part it was the short length allocation for a monthly dispatch. Can you imagine how hard it is to cram a month’s worth of experiences into one palatable, publishable piece of 500-800 words? I could have easily written a 2,000-word piece every single week.
Nevertheless, reader emails started to trickle in. It’s absolutely flattering when a total stranger reads a dispatch, sees my email address at the end, and takes time to write. A lot of obviously bright people came through. That gave me more confidence. My dispatches became longer, edgier, more real. It’s about community, really. I felt encouraged by peers. It helped tremendously. Thanks to you all for that.
IP: How has your "Two-wheeled Wanderer" experience or experiences — how have they changed you?
TK: Too many ways to list. I often traveled internationally between 2006 and 2017. Both business and adventure. I was finding it a little harder to fit into the USA after all that.
Perhaps that’s why I departed again. This trip from 2019-21 changed me even more. Although I admit I’ve enjoyed my time back in Idaho, I’m having trouble seeing any route back to conventional respectability around here. I’m just a homeless man with a mobile phone and an ATM card. I’m working on some new projects though! I have great faith, a real belief honed through extensive travel: Everything comes together in its time.
IP: Are you more — or less — cognizant of your homeland because of having so many experiences outside of this place? What do you find precious here now?
TK: As Dorothy said, “There’s no place like home.” Familiar faces, friends, family, even the air itself feels fantastic. The sheer variety of food choices is terrific too. If anything, I’m living too much of the good life these days. I oftentimes miss the discipline and acerbity of the road.
IP: Anything else you'd like to say?
TK: Thanks a million to our community for the support and encouragement. Jeanne, thank you so much for taking a chance on a totally obscure man. If not for you, those 27 Dispatches and our Two-Wheeled Wanderer book would have existed only in my mind; all those experiences would’ve had no more significance that thoughts running privately through my head, then out into the ether. For me, there is great satisfaction in sharing.
Cheers, everyone.