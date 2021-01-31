Look to our youth, the leaders of tomorrow, and you will find patriotism in America is very much alive and well.
From eighth grader Abby Yeske of Helena, Montana: "I am beyond thankful to those who've risked their lives to ensure that my freedoms will remain established and I pray that future generations will also see the value in keeping these rights protected. For, if we don't stand for what is right, we will fall for anything."
Odessa Hunt, ninth grader at Fairmont Junior High School in Boise, wrote: "Because of the Bill of Rights, I can take action. Through peaceful protest and petitioning the government, I can make myself heard. I can push for change when I believe that something is not right."
Cadence Etheridge, 10th grader at Meridian High School, posited: "The Bill of Rights gives us all an equal chance even when people in power try to take it away. Ultimately, for me, the Bill of Rights was established as a way for the citizens of the United States of America to govern themselves. It is a foundational and historic document that must be sustained by the people, for the people."
The Fleet Reserve Association is a national organization that has sponsored an essay contest for the past 20 years. The contest is for students in seventh through 12 grades.
"The overall subject deals with American patriotism with a specific title each year," said Danny Hunt, president of the Fleet Reserve Association's Gem State Branch 382 in Nampa. "For 2020, the topic was 'The Bill of Rights and Me,'" Hunt said.
Contest details
Essays are limited to 350 words or less, and there are cash awards for the top three winners in each grade group. First-place winners compete regionally and nationally. Top cash prizes are: $2,500 for the top place and $5,000 for the grand prize.
There are eight national regions and a total of 166 branches. Idaho, along with Oregon, Washington, Montana, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Japan, and the Philippines, make up the Northwest Region.
"The students do not have to be associated with the Fleet Reserve Association," said Hunt, "but they need to contact one of us to be their sponsor."
Hunt said it has been a challenge to get the word out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he's proud of the response for 2020 and is hoping for an even better response in 2021.
"I look forward to this years contest starting this summer. The more entries we receive, the better the competition will be," said Hunt.
The annual contest starts in July and essays must be received by sponsoring branches before Dec. 1. Check the website for contest rules and more information: fra.org or fra382.org. You can also contact Hunt via email at danhnt1197@gmail.com, or our American Essay Contest Chairman, Roger Christopher, at rwchristopher@gmail.com
Branch 382 Nampa 2020 winners
Seventh grade: No entries
Eighth grade: 1st Place — Abby Yeske, CR Anderson Middle School, Helena, Montana; 2nd Place — Ada Hunt, Fairmont Jr. High School, Boise; 3rd Place — Jason Gregory, Williamsburg Learning, Jerome, Idaho.
Ninth grade: 1st Place — Odessa Hunt, Fairmont Jr. High School, Boise; 2nd Place — Ashley Farr, Sage International School, Boise.
Tenth grade: 1st Place — Cadence Etheridge, Meridian Middle School, Meridian.
Eleventh grade: 1st Place — Ryan Yeske, Capital High School, Helena, Montana.
Twelfth grade: 1st Place — Megan Goroski, Capital High School, Helena, Montana; 2nd Place — Sidney Woodworth, Rockland High School, Rockland, Idaho; 3rd Place — Nevena Tulilov, Capital High School, Boise; 4th Place — Eddy Crowder, Home School, Pocatello.