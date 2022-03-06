I’m not sure that we need another “Batman” movie, but like it or not, “The Batman” swoops into theaters this weekend, and audience anticipation appears to be very high.
I am happy to report that this latest movie is pretty good. I am even happier to say that this is not another origin story re-tread. Credit director Matt Reeves for realizing that everybody knows how Bruce Wayne’s parents were killed and how that put the young man on the path to becoming the Caped Crusader. This film moves past the beginning and mostly concentrates on Batman’s fight to stop a serial killer who is terrorizing Gotham City.
Of course, it’s never quite that simple. The serial killer turns out to be The Riddler (Paul Dano), and along the way, Batman (Robert Pattinson) runs across everyone from The Penguin (Colin Farrell) to Lt. Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and most notably, Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).
No offense to this mostly-male story, but it’s Catwoman who packs the film’s strongest punch. She is a full-blooded character, not just a sexy cartoon in a skin-tight suit. This is a woman who has been bloodied by life and is torn between her desire for justice and vengeance to those who wronged her. Who knew that you could put genuine characters and acting into a superhero movie?
To a lesser extent, the same can be said about Pattinson in the title role. It’s hard to convey much emotion when your forced to emote from behind a mask that covers half of your face, but Pattinson does a pretty good job letting us know what’s happening inside his head, and making his choices seem believable. Well, as believable as possible in a superhero movie.
I was also quite impressed with the screenplay, which skillfully weaves seemingly disparate plots into a seamless whole by the end of the film. Then again, the film also runs nearly three hours in length. Some of the plot does seem excessive, but it’s never such that I was left bored and wanting the film to hurry up and get on with things.
I’m not nearly as impressed with the action set pieces. This is a superhero movie, after all, so I went in expecting a lot of cool special effects, fights and chase sequences. I found “The Batman” to be lacking in that department. The same hold true for the cinematography which is so dark that it’s often difficult to make out what’s happening.
I know that Batman is also referred to as The Dark Knight, but this is ridiculous.
All of which would seem to indicate that I didn’t like “The Batman.” After all, action, special effects and cool visuals seem to be vital elements in any superhero movie. Perhaps I’m better off saying that while I don’t think that this film is anything special by traditional superhero movie standards, I was surprisingly impressed by the acting and story here.
Let’s meet in the middle and call “The Batman” a movie with plenty of emotional depth to appeal to the grownups, but also enough comic book fun to keep the teenagers happy. By that standard, “The Batman” packs an impressive punch.