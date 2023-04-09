When he was a kid, growing up in Nashville, Tennessee, Ken Bass remembers huddling under the covers at night, listening to a station broadcasting from St. Louis on his A.M. radio. Little did he know then that he would grow up and make his own career in radio and go on to become one of the most listened to radio personalities in Idaho, if not the most listened to. In early March, Bass switched off his microphone after more than four decades making his mark as an on-air personality, for the last 20 years as the voice you wake up to on The Morning Show at The River.
But Bass’s path to radio stardom was not a straight arrow — he went to college on a music scholarship, was a drummer for a band, then switched to speech and theater. He drifted for a bit, waiting tables and working security at the now defunct Opryland USA. “It no longer exists,” said Bass, “but back then, it was like a Disneyland for country. I initially got on the janitorial crew then got on the rangers security crew. For awhile, I entertained the notion of going into police work. … I got to meet Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton,” said Bass. He was friends with one of Porter Wagoner’s daughters, Denise, and she was a friend of Dolly’s. At one of Parton’s performances, Bass was on security duty when Denise Wagoner hollered out: “Kenny, is that you?” As Bass tells the tale, Denise then turned to her friend and said, “’Dolly, come here, there’s somebody you have to meet.’ Dolly came over and held my hand,” said Bass, “and I just melted.”
He waited tables for awhile at The Sailmaker, a sort of theme restaurant where the waitstaff dressed up as celebrities. “We all dressed in costumes everyday,” said Bass. “I played everything from Jerry Lewis to Groucho Marx.” It was a hangout for stars and celebs of the day. “Bob Hope and Red Skelton would eat there,” said Bass. Slim Pickens, who famously starred in Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” as the cowboy riding the bomb, also would stop in at The Sailmaker, said Bass.
Picking up the microphone
Then in 1978 he started working part-time writing comic bits for “the morning show guy” at a radio station. In 1985 he came to Boise. “When I got off the plane, I said, ‘oh, this is what you call Big Sky Country.’” Bass said he was hooked on the place after seeing some iconic Boise sights — including Julia Davis Park and The Top of the Hoff (a long-gone restaurant and bar at the top of the Hoff building in downtown Boise). “I just never wanted to leave. Everybody seemed to get along. Politicians were moderate, then. All the mountains that were nearby — and the rivers.”
He was The Morning Show host on K-106 FM. The Ken Bass Breakfast Club ran successfully for almost 10 years with his co-hosts, Larry Gebert and Chris Kelly. “Larry and I got to be good friends,” said Bass. “We played tennis together. And Larry Gebert never forgot my birthday. It’s on March 15, the Ides of March. He would always call me and say ‘the Hinckley, Ohio buzzards return every year on March 15.’” Bass recalls that the radio show was so popular there were bus benches with “The Ken Bass Breakfast Club” around town and promotional ads put his likeness as well as Gebert’s and Kelly’s on milk cartons “like missing kids.”
He also did The Morning Show on KBOI, with Paul J. Schneider, and then a few years later at Light 108 with Robin Scott. There, the show was called “Bassman and Robin.” “I was a big fan of Batman,” said Bass, and her name was Robin. I took the old Adam West ‘Batman’ theme song and overdubbed the theme in a falsetto voice: ‘Bassman … .’” And for the last nearly 20 years, Bass had The Morning Show on 94.9 the River with an array of different co-hosts, including a couple of wonderful months with his wife, Michelle. “I had such a great time with Michelle on the air. She said, ‘I didn’t realize we had such great chemistry.’ … It was fun.’
Other highlights for him include interviewing Robert Franz of the Boise Philharmonic, America Ferrera from the TV show “Ugly Betty,” Idaho award- winning producer and director Heather Rae, filmmaker Frank Marshall, comics from The Lounge at the End of the Universe and many more. “The interviews were always fun for me,” said Bass. “I could channel my inner Johnny Carson/Dave Letterman.”
Some other favorite on-air moments include those featuring local and international music artist Curtis Stigers, singer and politician Cherie Buckner-Webb, and the late Gov. Phil Batt. And, “at Concert for a Cause, I got to introduce Billy Idol,” said Bass.
Some of his favorite music is early Chicago, the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, the Carpenters, Genesis, Kenny Loggins’ pop hits, Chris Isaak, “some Adele,” Bonnie Raitt, “and I have a love of big band and jazz. My mom loved the big bands and classical music.”
One song he wouldn’t care if he never heard again: “American Pie.” But — “I will still sing along with the chorus.”
Bass is also a tireless volunteer, putting in hours outside of work as an emcee for events and promoting nonprofits, including the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Boise Public library and the Idaho Commission for the Blind. In addition to emceeing their banquets, Bass was the official starter for their Bike Ride for the Blind. “They also used to have us go in and read the newspaper for the blind. I used to go in Sunday mornings. I asked one time, ‘can I read the funnies?’”
While Bass had been mulling over the notion of retirement, he said he wasn’t really ready for it. In fact, he didn’t choose to retire. As he was heading out for a long-awaited-but-short vacation, he was suddenly called back in to the station. After he walked in the door, he found out why he had been called in — he was perfunctorily let go. “Nothing personal, just business.”
Being caught off guard left him no chance to address his listening fans and say goodbye to them on his show. But when you have become nearly a legend in your own time, and certainly an iconic local celebrity, you can soon find out you have made a big difference.
Fellow Boise radio legend KJ Mac on 101.5 KOOL-FM brought Bass in for a farewell show. Mac and Bass had worked on different shows in the local arena, sometimes in the same buildings and often bumped into each other on breaks, Mac said, calling Bass “just a good guy.” There was always a mutual admiration for one another, Mac said. “I respected Ken and was amazed at how hard he worked for the company, the community.”
So, when his boss, Iliad Media Group CEO Darrell Calton, called Mac to give him the news about Bass being let go without a chance to say goodbye on air, and broached the idea of letting Bass come on Mac’s show for a few hours, Mac was all in. “I said ‘that’s a great idea.’” And so for two hours on Friday, March 3 from 8 to 10 a.m., Mac handed over the mic to Bass. “Ken has been a pillar of the Boise radio market since 1985,” said Calton, “and we wanted to make sure he (had) a chance to sign off one last time after 38 years in the market.”
Mayor Lauren McLean declared March 3 “Ken Bass Day” and read the proclamation at the Ken Bass Retirement Celebration at the Lounge at the End of the Universe that same evening. “I was honored to be there,” said McLean. She said she’s known Bass for 20 years, as a listener and as a guest on his radio show and also through his community advocacy and volunteerism. “My first memory of him is him emceeing an event. I really appreciate the heart and soul he’s poured into this community — and I know he’ll keep at it.”
Bass’s wife Michelle echoed the sentiment. “Ken Bass has been a community pillar since his voice first aired in Boise in 1985. His career has touched so many lives and hearts in the Treasure Valley from his volunteer work; including emceeing multiple events. His radio shows not only entertained but also highlighted and elevated important issues, events and local nonprofits. Always ready for a dad joke or a pun deserving of a collective groan. Ken is a class act and one of the nicest humans you will meet.”
Bass has a bit of a laundry list of things to do that have been mounting up over the years. He said he and Michelle may do some traveling — but “more than anything else, I want to volunteer.” Bass said he’s available as a volunteer emcee, but also “I’m open to anything. … I want to be out in the community. I’m available to help. I want to do what I can.”
Another thing he’s catching up on? A little shut-eye.
“I’m trying to relax — sleeping in till 6 a.m.,” he said with a chuckle. “I used to get up at 2:45. … I have one less bag under each eye.” He’s also taking care of some tasks that were just pushed aside due to lack of time. “I’m finally cleaning out the garage,” Bass said.
That includes finding more space for the books that he’s collected over the years and have sat in storage there. Bass said he has so many unread books — enough to fill eight bookshelves with more stored out in the garage. It’s one chore he’s looking forward to. “I actually have time now,” he said. “Maybe I can start reading them.”