When he was a kid, growing up in Nashville, Tennessee, Ken Bass remembers huddling under the covers at night, listening to a station broadcasting from St. Louis on his A.M. radio. Little did he know then that he would grow up and make his own career in radio and go on to become one of the most listened to radio personalities in Idaho, if not the most listened to. In early March, Bass switched off his microphone after more than four decades making his mark as an on-air personality, for the last 20 years as the voice you wake up to on The Morning Show at The River.

But Bass’s path to radio stardom was not a straight arrow — he went to college on a music scholarship, was a drummer for a band, then switched to speech and theater. He drifted for a bit, waiting tables and working security at the now defunct Opryland USA. “It no longer exists,” said Bass, “but back then, it was like a Disneyland for country. I initially got on the janitorial crew then got on the rangers security crew. For awhile, I entertained the notion of going into police work. … I got to meet Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton,” said Bass. He was friends with one of Porter Wagoner’s daughters, Denise, and she was a friend of Dolly’s. At one of Parton’s performances, Bass was on security duty when Denise Wagoner hollered out: “Kenny, is that you?” As Bass tells the tale, Denise then turned to her friend and said, “’Dolly, come here, there’s somebody you have to meet.’ Dolly came over and held my hand,” said Bass, “and I just melted.”

