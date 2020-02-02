Après is the opposite of “pre-gaming,” that is, drinking before an event.
But one wouldn’t dare tarnish the natural beauty of skiing on fresh snow, wind in your hair, views of town below. Rather, drinking is saved for after, a reward for a day of fresh turns and tired quads. The word for “after” in French, après in a ski town refers to those hours after skiing has ended (generally around 4 p.m. when the mountain closes) until it’s time to head home and think about dinner. Après is a time to have a round of drinks with friends and reminisce on what runs everyone took on the mountain that day, epic falls and fails, jumps landed — and to cheers to living in a ski town.
In Sun Valley, the après is divided into two general areas: hanging out at Bald Mountain or going into town. Both have their perks and are sure to leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling of a full day as a skier in Sun Valley.
At the Mountain
There are three options for après at the mountain: Warm Springs Lodge, River Run Lodge and Apple’s Bar and Grill. Staying at the mountain for après is the perfect option if you don’t feel like going home and changing out of ski clothes or don’t even want to remove ski boots. This is the best for those who need a drink — stat — perhaps after a long powder day when the notion of driving into town seems impossible.
Warm Springs Lodge, located at the base of the Warm Springs side of Baldy, was newly renovated after a fire last year, creating a modern vibe inside the lodge, including a new granite-top bar under the lodge’s sunny western-facing window giving those seated at the bar stunning views of lower Warm Springs. Enjoy a cocktail, pitchers of craft beer or perhaps some shots with friends from the Shot Ski, complete with shot glasses shaped like ski boots. Food is available in the food court from pizza to sandwiches and Asian noodles. In the spring, après revelers head outside to enjoy live music while working on their goggle tan.
From Warm Springs Lodge, it’s a one-minute walk over to Apple’s Bar and Grill, a local institution that has been calling itself “the ultimate après-ski destination” for the last 32 years. This burgers-and-fries restaurant (though they have upscaled their menu in recent years to include options like ahi) is decorated with local ski memorabilia and serves up drinks like pitchers of beer as well as pitchers of mimosas. A firepit, couch and seating outside keeps people outdoors year-round whether it’s snowy or sunny.
River Run Lodge, located on the River Run side of Baldy, closer to town, has similar offerings to Warm Springs Lodge. The food court offers hot wok options, sandwiches, pizza and more while the full bar serves up classic après-ski drinks like beer, hot toddies, and delicious Bloody Marys. Warm yourself next to the fire either inside by the fireplace or outside around their large firepit that gives perfect views of lower River Run skiers. Bands play most weekends at River Run and in the spring, there are often brand demos, sponsored drink events and more that ramp up the party.
In Town
In town options for après abound; pretty much anywhere that serves alcohol and can fit all of your friends is fair game. For classic burgers and beers that suit any time of day but can garner a particularly rowdy après crowd, head to Lefty’s or Grumpy’s, two well-established pubs located on the north end of town. Enjoy a “schooner,” a full 32-ounces of beer, as well as some tunes from the jukebox like “Sweet Caroline” at Grumpy’s. Or head to Lefty’s to watch sports on the many TVs or play a game of pool.
Next door to Lefty’s is Sawtooth Brewery, a craft brewery serving up a rotation of beers made at their brewery and tap room in Hailey. The Ketchum location is known as the “public house” and has 25 taps with beer, wine, cider and kombucha on tap as well as big-screen TVs for game watching. Their menu is filled with upscale pub fare like burgers and brats. Happy hour is 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays so get your après on there and save a buck!
For a more sophisticated après vibe, head across the street from Sawtooth Brewery to Hotel Ketchum’s lounge and bar, The Hangout. This relaxed and open space has fun, modern décor as well as board games and shuffleboard. The bar serves Idaho craft beers, northwest wines, fun craft cocktails and light food items.
To get right in the center of town, head to the Warfield, located at the intersection of Main Street and Sun Valley Road. The Warfield serves up their own craft-brewed beers and cocktails made from their liquor distilled on site. Happy hour is from 3 to 5 p.m. everyday. On powder days, look for the blue light going off from the roof of the Warfield which signals $10 bottomless pints the rest of the night which benefits the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
On the south end of town is the Limelight Hotel whose lounge is perfect for après. There’s daily happy hour (4 to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday) with specials on beer, wine, cocktails and food like wood-fire oven pizzas, wings, and lamb lollipops. Live music is on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m. all winter long. The lounge also has a game room and shuffleboard.