There are many places around the world that had an impact on the life of author Ernest Hemingway but perhaps none more so than Ketchum, an area he loved more than any other and that became his final resting place.
That’s why it’s only fitting that the annual Ernest Hemingway Seminar, founded in 2009, takes place there.
The seminar is a three-day event for scholars, contemporary literary figures, and Hemingway enthusiasts to come together for discussions, films, and more on the life and work of the famed author. This year’s seminar, taking place Sept. 7 — 9 at the Community Library in Ketchum, explores the theme “Fathers & Sons” by focusing on Hemingway’s stories that center on the father–son relationship.
To prepare for this year’s theme, attendees are asked to read a selection of stories that focus on the father–son relationship, which often imitate Hemingway’s own relationships with his father and three sons: “Indian Camp,” “The Doctor and the Doctor’s Wife,” “My Old Man,” “Ten Indians,” “Fathers and Sons,” and “An African Story.”
Opening the seminar on Thursday is National Book Award-winning author Sherman Alexie, who spoke in 2017 as the Community Library’s inaugural Hemingway Distinguished Lecturer. Alexie was first exposed to Hemingway as a child through his father who loved adventure stories. It was while learning to be a writer that Alexie became more drawn to Hemingway’s declarative style.
“I think it might surprise people that a Native writer like me is a Hemingway fan,” said Alexie, an enrolled member of the Spokane Tribe of Indians.
Alexie will present an original talk created for this year’s seminar: “Two Indians: My Father and I Imagine Hemingway,” which will explore Hemingway’s fictional depictions of Native Americans in contrast to Alexie’s own relationship with his father.
“One could accuse Hemingway of stereotyping Native Americans as lost and troubled alcoholics, but my Native father was indeed a lost and troubled alcoholic. Stereotypes do contain some degree of truth. However, my father and I were and are certainly funnier than Hemingway’s Indians (and of Hemingway himself) so my talk will be humorous.”
Friday will begin with a panel with Boise State University’s Dr. Clyde Moneyhun and Dr. Stacey Guill, who have been attending the seminar every year since their first presentations in 2013 and 2008, respectively. For Dr. Guill, Hemingway has played a big role in her career, first during her graduate studies when she worked under Dr. Rena Sanderson, an esteemed Hemingway scholar, and later while earning her Ph.D. in Literature when she focused her dissertation on Hemingway’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”
“Hemingway’s writing continues to inspire me,” said Guill. “His minimalistic approach carries a depth that constantly invites readers to engage actively with the text, filling in the gaps and nuances with our own interpretations.”
For the Friday panel, Moneyhun will give an overview of the theme of “Fathers & Sons” and the six stories for this year in a presentation titled “The Father and Son Stories: Continuity and Change in Hemingway’s Themes.” Guill will then focus on the story “My Old Man,” one of Hemingway’s earliest short stories and a touching exploration of the bond between a son and his father. Moneyhun, Guill, and fellow planning committee member Rob Wilson will also present a reading on the last afternoon of the seminar (Saturday) titled “We Loved Each Other: The Letters Between Ernest and Patrick Hemingway.”
Friday afternoon will feature breakout discussions, when participants split into smaller groups to discuss three of the six short stories, with discussions being led by library staff, Boise State scholars and MFA creative writing students, and others. The day will end with a screening of Under My Skin, a 1950 adaptation of “My Old Man.”
Saturday’s keynote talk, “Ernest Hemingway: Fathers, Sons, and the Natural World” will be presented by Dr. Marc Seals, Professor of English at the University of Wisconsin–Baraboo. Seals has written about Hemingway and trauma and has spent the last few years on a project connecting Hemingway and environmentalist Aldo Leopold, both of whom were developing ideas about man’s relationship to nature during the same period.
Seals read Hemingway in high school, like many, but didn’t find himself drawn to his works until reading “The Sun Also Rises” in graduate school. He had previously found the author depressing and nihilistic but surprised himself by reading the book in one day. “I have a theory about Hemingway — readers struggle to appreciate his fiction until life has kicked them in the throat a few times,” says Seals. “Regardless, I have been fascinated with Hemingway and his writing ever since.”
Seals’s talk will explore Hemingway’s two losses of his own father: first through emotional abandonment in his teen years and then by his father’s suicide in 1928. He will examine how these two traumas emerge repeatedly in Hemingway’s fiction and how the natural world is often the crucial setting.
Later on Saturday, attendees will again divide into small groups to discuss the remaining three stories. Following the breakout groups, Dr. Verna Kale, Associate Research Professor of English at the Pennsylvania State University and Associate Editor of the Hemingway Letters Project, will give the closing keynote lecture on the letters between Ernest and his second son, Patrick, in “No One You Love is Ever Dead.”
Kale also first read Hemingway in high school, though for her it was a truly emotional experience.
“I very clearly remember finishing ‘A Farewell to Arms’ for my 11th grade summer reading assignment and lying on the floor weeping — just wrecked by it.” She rediscovered the author in college and then as a grad student at Penn State, where she went specifically to study Hemingway. She has authored a biography of Hemingway and is the editor of the forthcoming Norton Library edition of “The Sun Also Rises.”
In her keynote address, Kale will share passages from Hemingway’s letters from the 1920s and ‘30s written to his young children, exploring his role as a father in his personal life.
“There are letters where we see his devotion to his family, and others where he very clearly indicates that his writing was the highest priority in his life. There are both funny and sad moments to share, and I hope that the audience will gain a better understanding of him as a person and as a writer.”