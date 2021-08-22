This week, over 4,000 athletes from around the world will gather in Tokyo for the 2020 Paralympic Games.
And according to Head Coach of Team USA Paratriathlon Mark Sortino of Boise, the men and women competing at these games are simply “super athletes.”
Seventeen parathletes have been training to tackle the triathlon event, which consists of a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer cycle and a 5-kilometer run. All races are held at Tokyo’s Odaiba Marine Park, the same venue used at the Olympic triathlon competition.
The Tokyo-bound team includes four defending medalists from triathlon’s debut at the Paralympic Games Rio 2016, five athletes who have won World Paratriathlon Championship titles and three Paralympic Games medalists in sports other than triathlon. Sortino has been with the paratriathlon athletes and coaching staff in Hawaii, where they have spent nine days preparing for Tokyo.
“It’s an opportunity for athletes to get in a solely training environment with very supportive and smart staff and start concentrating on the games and the physical and mental preparation,” Sortino said in an interview before he left the continental U.S. Plus, he said, the athletes have the chance to adjust to the heat and humidity of Hawaii, which will be similar to what they will experience in Tokyo.
Sortino, who owns an international coaching company and has lived in Boise since 2015, explained that parathletes face unique challenges with the triathlon. For the visually impaired, it means they have a guide with them the entire race. For the swim and run, they are tethered to their guides, and for the biking portion, they ride a tandem bike, with the parathlete sitting in the back.
“That guide is an integral and crucial part to the visually-impaired athletes,” Sortino said. He said the guides are the highest-level athletes, often former Olympians and world champions in triathlon. “It’s a very small population of athletes who can do the guiding,” Sortino said. “That race is remarkable.”
Another paratriathlon category is the wheelchair class, which has yet another set of challenges. When they compete, they swim on their own. They’re allowed one handler who helps them into their wheelchair and into a special hand cycle for the cycling portion of the competition.
“These athletes are amazing,” Sortino said. “They have all this extra equipment, all these other challenges, and they get out and do something as complicated and difficult as triathlon. And they do it extremely well.”
A third category, which has subclassifications, is the standing parathlete. These are athletes who are amputees or have shortened limbs. Sortino said that these athletes usually swim without a prosthetic, but re-attach a prosthetic, or a blade, for the running portion, and use a special prosthetic for their bike. “Their challenge is, like all these athletes, they’re expending all this extra energy.”
As a coach, Sortino said his role is to provide expert course analysis and assist the parathletes any way he can, be it calling “splits” during the race, providing guidance on workout modifications or nutrition or even handing them ice during the run, which will be allowed this year because of the weather in Tokyo.
Considering the caliber of parathletes on the team, Sortino anticipates that they will come home with some medals. “We are absolutely going with the expectation that we’re going to get medals. We have a lot of experience, and we have some athletes who have competed at the highest level in world competition.”
Sortino started working with parathletes quite “by luck,” he shared. He attended a triathlon coaching certification class in 2010 and happened to sit in the back row, next to a prosthetist, who was also a triathlete. Through that connection, Sortino started running paratriathlon camps for the Challenged Athletes Foundation, which has a satellite branch in Boise partnered with the Albertsons Foundation.
Working with parathletes is inspiring, Sortino said, and he hopes that people watching the Games this year, especially those who have maybe suffered a physical setback, will also be inspired and “get moving again.”
“Maybe people know somebody who just suffered a bout of cancer and lost a limb or had an accident and life seemingly changed for the worse. Just because you have a physical challenge, that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities.”
The Paralympic triathlon events will take place Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, at 3:30 p.m. MST in the U.S. For more information about the Paralympic Games, visit paralympic.org/Tokyo-2020.