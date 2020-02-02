Sue Latta beams as she smiles down upon an art piece she very recently created. She is standing in her studio, wearing a John Lennon T-shirt — “That’s intentional,” she said — and talking about her “valentine.”
Latta (rhymes with Nevada) is one of more than 250 artists who will participate in this year’s Valentine for AIDS silent auction event at Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise. All of the artists’ contributions will be up on the walls Thursday, Feb. 6, to Sunday, Feb. 16.
The name of Latta’s 2020 valentine is “All You Need” and features the word “love” three times in all-caps.
“You can sorta sing it,” Latta says, her smile widening as she looks up.
She named the art piece for the famous Beatles song, “All You Need Is Love” — one of her favorites, she says. The piece, which measures about six inches by six inches, features three photographs of the word, all taken by Latta. Crystal-clear layers of resin, one of her signature mediums, encase the photos and add depth — about three inches — heft, and glistening beauty.
Latta says she turned to that particular Beatles song because it sums up her feelings about love and life at this particular moment in the world today.
“You know, it’s that thing about personal relationships, caring and intimacy — but also (to address) the vitriol and hatred ... all those things that are happening in our time right now,” she says. “They had it in the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘60s — probably throughout history — but now it’s magnified by social media. But this is our moment,” she says. ... “We’re experiencing it.”
Latta explains that she found her inspiration during a trip to San Diego. First, she saw the word “love” drawn in the sand on a beach.
“So I took a picture of that,” she says.
She found the word’s next artful iteration north of the San Diego beach.
“I see all these names carved into a wood fence ... and their last name was ‘Love.’ ... It was like serendipity,” Latta says. “And then I started singing the song in my head.
“Usually, if I go looking for something, I’ll find it,” she adds.
Latta has been donating her art to the annual auction that serves as a fundraiser for SNAP — Safety Network for AIDS Program — for more than two decades. “I want to say it’s 22 or 23 years — almost from the very beginning — and I haven’t missed a year. It’s become tradition.”
Labor of love
This is the 27th year that Valentine for AIDS has been held annually at Flying M. The benefit was started by Flying M former owners Kevin and Lisa Myers in 1994 “to foster local love and awareness.” Since 2011, Kent Collins has been at the M’s helm in Boise, while the Myers’ branched out to Nampa and opened the Flying M Coffeegarage. When this event rolls around, everyone pitches in.
The weekend prior to the event’s First Thursday start is when most of the donated art arrives. It is a big moment for the artists and they take great pride in walking into the coffee shop’s gift shop, where the donations are handed over and names are checked off on a list. Names on the list are only added when others are subtracted; it is a much-coveted spot for local artists and there is a fairly long waiting list to get on it.
Collins and M manager Will Gillett will begin hanging art on the walls around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
“By the time we start hanging in the gift shop, Lisa and Chloe Myers join us to help hang and we usually finish by noonish,” said Collins.
Practically every square inch of wall space, floor to ceiling, will be covered, as well as every available shelf, countertop, nook and cranny.
The art is then open for bids. Bid sheets of the named-and-numbered art offerings are daily check-ins for many who keep an eye on which pieces are climbing off the charts.
“A couple of Kerry Moosman’s gorgeous pots have gone for over $600,” said Collins, who said he looks forward to adding to his own collection.
“Over the 20 years that I’ve worked here, I’ve bought at least one a year,” he said, “so my place is pretty packed with V4A art.”
The closing bell for the event is at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16. The shop can become a madhouse as art patrons vie for art they’ve staked out.
“The last few minutes of the auction are always exhilarating, but extremely stressful, to be honest,” said Collins. “People get very invested in the auction and can become pretty protective of the pieces they want. We’ve had people try to physically block people from the bid sheets — so we kind of have to be on high alert.”
Collins said it’s all taken in stride and any moment of drama takes a back seat to what really matters.
“Being able to actually make a difference in the community is an amazing feeling,” he said. “My staff plays a huge part in the success of the event; it’s awesome to see them become so involved as well.”
In 2019, the event raised more than $30,000, and cumulatively, the numbers are even more impressive.
“Last year, we passed the half-million dollar mark of money raised,” said Collins. “If you stop and actually think about a little coffee shop being able to raise that much money, it kind of blows your mind.”