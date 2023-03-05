It's a show that spans generations and showcases new talent as a team of choreographers, including a mother and her son, send you soaring. "Liftoff" is a new dance show by Idaho Dance Theatre featuring works by Anna Adaska, Nathan Powell, Lemuel Reagan, Sophie Dalbratt, Libby Schmoeger and Marla Hansen and her son, Yurek Hansen. "Liftoff" is slated for March 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 at 2 p.m. at Boise State University Special Events Center, 1800 W. University Dr.
Some dances to look for in this production include Marla Hansen’s "Tenacious," "an action packed dance that employs virtuosic technique and precision while captivating the audience throughout." The piece was originally choreographed in 2006, with music by the Balanescu Quartet.
Powell is bringing back the “lightbulb” section of "What you wanted for me." A single light bulb falls from the ceiling and swings across the stage and the dancer spends the rest of the dance manipulating the bulb and dancing in its shadow. New elements include tap dancing to Italian composer Stefano Seghedoni’s string quartet.
Set to the music of Joan Jeanrenaud, Adaska's "Boundless Unbinding" uses creative lighting design in a series of solos that show "one woman's evolution towards freedom."
Reagan’s "Tickle My Fancy" is an upbeat and imaginative dance that "explores the inner experience of a child's excitement for life" with music by Ween.
Dalbratt, in her choreographic premiere with IDT, will be presenting a new work: "Good Thoughts, Bad Thoughts," a piece of three sections "representing a person, their brain and their emotions." It includes music from Kevin Morby, Adam Hurst and The xx.
IDT focus on new talent
IDT believes nurturing new talent is important for keeping "high quality dance in Idaho," said a press release about the show. And even more so as the company enters into a new phase with the retirement of founding director Marla Hansen. “Liftoff” will be the last production with Hansen as artistic director of the company. She will retire from IDT at the end of this season. Since July of 1989 when Hansen and her husband, Fred Hansen, started Idaho Dance Theatre, she has been an artistic director of the company. With her retirement, associate artistic directors Anna Adaska, Yurek Hansen and Nathan Powell will take over the reins.
Idaho Dance Theatre makes dance in the community by members of the community. All of its professional dancers and choreographers live and work in the Treasure Valley.
Idaho Press recently reached out via email to talk to Powell, associate artistic director of Idaho Dance Theatre. The following has been gently edited.
As associate artistic director of Idaho Dance Theatre, can you give a brief overview of the company?
IDT is a professional contemporary dance company that has been entertaining audiences and teaching dance since 1989. IDT is an independent professional company that is in-residence at BSU, where we rehearse and perform. All of our rehearsal space is in the dance studio in the Morrison Center, which we use when classes are not scheduled. Over the years, IDT has been an incubator of dance talent in the state as a company that is committed to giving new dancers and choreographers a first start. For example, LED’s Lauren Edson and Project Flux’s Lydia Sakolsky-Basquill got some great early choreographing opportunities from IDT. I am joined as associate artistic director with Anna Adaska and Yurek Hansen as we transition the leadership of the company with Marla Hansen’s upcoming retirement.
What about you — what is your background and how and why did you come to be in the dance community?
I was born and raised in Saskatchewan, Canada where I started dancing at age 9. When I was 16, I went off to professional ballet school in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Royal Winnipeg Ballet School is a top-notch ballet school and after four years of training there, I went off to the U.S. to dance with ballet companies. I got my first job in North Dakota, then went off to Providence, Rhode Island (and) San Antonio, Texas before getting a job at Ballet Idaho in 2011. I danced for Ballet Idaho for nine seasons before retiring in 2019. At that time Marla Hansen approached me about doing some work with IDT and I loved it right away. It has given me a continuing outlet for my choreographic passion and a chance to continue to be on the stage, with less stress on my body than in my days of dancing full time. I also met my wife here in Boise and we now have two children, Lazlo and Lily.
What can people expect to see or what will the experience be like as an audience member for your upcoming show, "Liftoff?"
"Liftoff" is going to be a great show. It has a great variety of dances and something for everyone. What I encourage the audience to do is not to try and “understand” a dance, but to just experience it and see how it makes you feel. Everyone will have a different reaction to a dance, all of them valid.
I am particularly excited about my piece “The Light,” formerly “What you wanted for me.” It’s a reworking of a dance I originally choreographed for Ballet Idaho in 2014, and was invited to show at the Dance Gallery Festival in Huntsville, Texas in 2017. The highlight of the piece is when a single lightbulb swings down from the ceiling and the one dancer on stage dances in its shadow and manipulates the lightbulb to stunning effect. Every time I watch it, I get chills.
If you could see the future, what would the crystal ball hold for IDT, or what would be on your wish list — and why?
Of course, I can’t tell the future, but what I would hope for is the continuing of IDT’s mission, to create, perform and teach dance so that Idaho communities can experience dance. My amazing team of associate artistic directors, Anna Adaska and Yurek Hansen, are committed to making this happen. Our challenge to do this into the future comes down to finding suitable studio space for rehearsing and teaching. IDT is a company in-residence at Boise State University which allows us access to their dance studio on campus part time, when it’s not in use. Because of transitions at BSU, it’s unclear if we will be able to continue using this space. We are also looking for storage space for lighting equipment and costumes. Having a suitable rehearsal space where we can have the chance to experiment, collaborate and explore our creativity is integral to the survival of IDT. If anyone is able to help us in our search, we welcome your ideas. So, my wish list would be finding a passionate group of people that are dedicated to dance in Idaho and can help us find a home, so that we can continue to make great art.
As someone who has been ensconced in the dance world, what is your favorite dance — and if you don't have just one, can you talk about some of your favorites — and why?
I’m a sucker for ballet and for me “Romeo and Juliet” with music by Prokofiev is one of the absolute best ballets out there. But I also crave variety in dance and ways of merging styles, so I love to watch something new, to see how it makes me feel.
Anything else you'd like to say?
Come see “Liftoff” — tickets start at $15 for students, seniors and BSU staff. That's not much more than a movie ticket. See you there!