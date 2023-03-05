Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


71F8891A-0686-4D2B-B1F5-97A793E3C15F_1_105_c.jpeg

“Liftoff” is slated for March 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 at 2 p.m. at Boise State University Special Events Center, 1800 W. University Dr.

It's a show that spans generations and showcases new talent as a team of choreographers, including a mother and her son, send you soaring. "Liftoff" is a new dance show by Idaho Dance Theatre featuring works by Anna Adaska, Nathan Powell, Lemuel Reagan, Sophie Dalbratt, Libby Schmoeger and Marla Hansen and her son, Yurek Hansen. "Liftoff" is slated for March 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 at 2 p.m. at Boise State University Special Events Center, 1800 W. University Dr.

Some dances to look for in this production include Marla Hansen’s "Tenacious," "an action packed dance that employs virtuosic technique and precision while captivating the audience throughout." The piece was originally choreographed in 2006, with music by the Balanescu Quartet. 

Marla and Fred Hansen.jpg

Marla Hansen, above with husband Fred Hansen, has been artistic director at Idaho Dance Theatre since 1989. She is retiring at the end of the season.
DD5_7383.jpg

“Liftoff” is a show that spans generations and showcases new talent.

Recommended for you

Load comments